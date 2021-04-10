Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten rounding back into form after year away from team

To say 2020 was a change of pace for Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten would be a bit of an understatement.

Wooten opted out of his senior season for the Tigers due to the impending arrival of his son, who was born in November. Instead of grinding alongside his teammates at practice and battling against the SEC’s best on a weekly basis, he was living the life of a normal college student in addition to helping take care of his newborn.

Last year was life-changing for Wooten, but now football is back as a major force in his life.

Wooten returned to the Tigers this winter in preparations for the 2021 season, which will be his last with the team. The veteran linebacker has drawn rave reviews through the early part of spring practice, and he’s eager to keep that momentum going into a send-off season that he hopes will be nothing short of worthwhile.

“Just a lot of working out by myself. Of course, taking care of my baby at home … I’ve just been doing a lot of daddy duties,” Wooten said when asked what the last eight months have been like. “Just getting back into football, now, it's another thing on the plate. So it's been a transition for sure, but I'm very excited to be back. It's been good to be around my teammates and the new coaching staff, and I'm loving every minute of it so far.”