Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten rounding back into form after year away from team

To say 2020 was a change of pace for Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten would be a bit of an understatement.
Wooten opted out of his senior season for the Tigers due to the impending arrival of his son, who was born in November. Instead of grinding alongside his teammates at practice and battling against the SEC’s best on a weekly basis, he was living the life of a normal college student in addition to helping take care of his newborn.
Last year was life-changing for Wooten, but now football is back as a major force in his life.
Wooten returned to the Tigers this winter in preparations for the 2021 season, which will be his last with the team. The veteran linebacker has drawn rave reviews through the early part of spring practice, and he’s eager to keep that momentum going into a send-off season that he hopes will be nothing short of worthwhile.
“Just a lot of working out by myself. Of course, taking care of my baby at home … I’ve just been doing a lot of daddy duties,” Wooten said when asked what the last eight months have been like. “Just getting back into football, now, it's another thing on the plate. So it's been a transition for sure, but I'm very excited to be back. It's been good to be around my teammates and the new coaching staff, and I'm loving every minute of it so far.”
Wooten was expected to be one of Auburn’s more-experienced linebackers on the 2020 squad, but in early August he announced his decision to step away from the team. He made the announcement in a lengthy message on social media, explaining the arrival of his son was a great responsibility and that playing during the coronavirus pandemic was not a risk he was willing to take.
At that point, Wooten’s focus became family and school.
Wooten said he felt like a regular student last fall as he spent his time on campus either going to class or working out in the rec center, but he admitted it was a very different experience. One of the wildest phenomenons came on the weekends, when Wooten could only watch as the teammates he’d grown close to over the years were battling SEC team after SEC team.
Wooten added that as tough as not being a part of the team was, it paled in comparison to what fatherhood brought to his life.
“I love it. Best part of my day,” Wooten said on Friday. “Every day is like something different. He's growing — just turned 5 months yesterday, actually. I feel like it's going by a little too fast for me. I want him to slow down. I'm loving it. He's so sweet, man. I could go on all day.”
Wooten explained the plan from the start was to return in 2021, and Auburn’s coaching change didn’t affect his thinking. He said he met with new head coach Bryan Harsin and inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding shortly after they came on board to discuss his intentions, and from there the focus became getting back into football shape.
Wooten welcomed the challenge of winter workouts, and though he admittedly had to knock some rust off he was turning heads before too long. Wooten said the biggest challenge was getting back to game speed, which was a considerable one given he hasn’t played in a game since the Tigers’ Outback Bowl against Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2020.
Schmedding commended Wooten’s efforts so far, saying he’s had a good spring and has demonstrated his leadership skills on a regular basis. His return has also been a welcomed sight for rising junior Owen Pappoe, who along with Zakoby McClain had to carry the linebacker corps last season.
“We love to have him back, man. We really missed him a lot last year,” Pappoe said. “We're glad to have him back. He's really helpful. He's going to be a big help for us this year.”
Wooten shared his excitement about playing for new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who coached one of Wooten’s cousins at Vanderbilt. He explained Mason’s multiple-scheme defense will require a great deal from the linebackers, so his primary objectives have been to get bigger, faster and stronger every single day.
Mason pointed to Wooten earlier this spring as someone who has the positional flexibility to play inside or outside linebacker. Wooten has embraced that opportunity as he helps his fellow linebackers gear up for the coming fall.
“I feel like we’re growing every day in our footwork, eye progression, hand placement, getting on and off blocks, stuff like that. Our future’s bright,” Wooten said.
Wooten put his football aspirations on hold last fall in order to take care of his growing family. Now, Wooten is back with the Tigers and eager to excel this season while his number one fan roots him on back home.
“I think I'm in a good spot right now. Just trying to get better every day,” Wooten said. “Being gone for that amount of time, it was definitely strange. Getting back out there on the field is definitely a transition period, so I'm not where I want to be yet, so just trying to get better every day.
“With coach Schmedding, just the way he pays attention to the details every day, I can see myself and feel myself getting better on a day-to-day basis.”