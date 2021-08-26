Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten sees captain status as ‘something I don’t take lightly’

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten knew he faced an uphill climb this year when he rejoined the Tigers after opting out of the 2020 season, but through the last few months the senior kept his head down and worked.
That attitude and commitment not only allowed Wooten to return to form after a year away from the game, but it earned Wooten the respect of his teammates and an honor that Wooten sees as truly special.
Wooten was named one of Auburn’s two permanent captains on Wednesday, which serves as a major milestone as Wooten prepares for another season with the Tigers. Wooten, who opted out last season due to the impending birth of his son, shared what the moment was like when head coach Bryan Harsin called to tell him the news.
“It was awesome, man, just to hear those words come out of his mouth — to know my teammates voted me and Owen [Pappoe] as permanent captains,” Wooten said Thursday. “It was a true honor and a blessing just because — to go from opted out, to come back and earn the respect of my teammates — it was truly a blessing. It's a great honor and something I don't take lightly.”
Wooten initially planned to return to Auburn for the 2021 season, but the Tigers’ offseason coaching change added a bit of uncertainty to his situation.
Harsin admitted on Wednesday he initially questioned Wooten’s commitment, but when they first sat down and talked he recognized Wooten was a family man and a natural leader. Wooten recalled that meeting Thursday, saying what was supposed to be a five-minute conversation between the two wound up being about 45.
Wooten said they discussed life, fatherhood and the different goals each had. Once they went their separate ways, Wooten let inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding know Harsin was the kind of coach he wanted to play for.
“Ever since then, me and coach Harsin, we've been real tight. Real tight, real close,” Wooten said. “He asked me who I was — that was one of the first questions he asked me. I looked at him and I said ‘I'm a leader,’ and he kind of told me we don't have any leaders right now, so we're going to start from scratch, you know what I mean? I looked at him and I said, ‘Coach, I'm a leader.’
“From that point forward, we had a mutual respect for each other. And obviously I have a lot of respect for him [and] the kind of person he is.”
Harsin explained Wednesday the meeting left as big of an impression on him about Wooten as it did on Wooten about his new coach.
“From that point on — I don’t know what it was — I think he and I connected, but he’s been exactly that [a leader] since I’ve known him,” Harsin said. “He works hard. He shows up every day. You know, I’ve got a deep appreciation for him. I care tremendously for him. I see him as, obviously, a football player on this team but as a man and as a father.”
While Harsin’s comments about Wooten’s commitment raised a few eyebrows, Wooten said he understood Harsin’s perspective given Harsin didn’t know Wooten. Wooten added their initial conversation cleared up any potential issues.
Wooten — who had 27 tackles in 2019 — returns as part of an experienced linebacker corps that also features Pappoe and senior Zakoby McClain, a duo that logged a considerable amount of playing time last fall due to lack of depth.
Wooten declined to say where this group stacks up with the other linebackers he’s seen during his time at Auburn, instead saying they have to prove themselves once the season gets started. He acknowledged the linebacker room has a lot of players who can step up and contribute, but the talk means little if they go out and don’t get the job done.
Wooten has handled his business since returning to the team, and he hopes to take his captain status in stride and make the most of the fall. The added bonus for Wooten this year is 9-month-old Chance, who has been a constant fixture during camp and will continue to be once the season gets started.
“He'll be at all the home games. He comes to practice all the time. I just want him to be around as much as I can, just so he can experience this last ride with me,” Wooten said. “He might not remember it, but I'll remember for sure. It's just awesome, building those memories with him, seeing him before and after practice.
“He's watching, and he knows exactly who's out there. He knows 31 — that's Dada. It's just awesome, man.”