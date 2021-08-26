Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten sees captain status as ‘something I don’t take lightly’

Wooten — who had 27 tackles in 2019 — returns as part of an experienced linebacker corps that also features Pappoe and senior Zakoby McClain, a duo that logged a considerable amount of playing time last fall due to lack of depth.

Wooten declined to say where this group stacks up with the other linebackers he’s seen during his time at Auburn, instead saying they have to prove themselves once the season gets started. He acknowledged the linebacker room has a lot of players who can step up and contribute, but the talk means little if they go out and don’t get the job done.

Wooten has handled his business since returning to the team, and he hopes to take his captain status in stride and make the most of the fall. The added bonus for Wooten this year is 9-month-old Chance, who has been a constant fixture during camp and will continue to be once the season gets started.

“He'll be at all the home games. He comes to practice all the time. I just want him to be around as much as I can, just so he can experience this last ride with me,” Wooten said. “He might not remember it, but I'll remember for sure. It's just awesome, building those memories with him, seeing him before and after practice.

“He's watching, and he knows exactly who's out there. He knows 31 — that's Dada. It's just awesome, man.”