Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt announces departure

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt is moving on.
Britt announced Thursday night he is officially leaving the team and turning his attention to the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft. The news comes after Britt was sidelined after Auburn’s second game against Georgia due to hand surgery.
K.J. Britt's time at Auburn is officially over https://t.co/psi2OlQmeG— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) December 11, 2020
“As I have played my last game at Auburn, I would like to say goodbye and thank you. It has been an incredible 4 years as an Auburn Tiger. Although my Senior season was cut short due to injury, I have nothing but fond memories and gratitude from my time at Auburn,” Britt wrote on social media. “As a team Captain, I wish I could have done more this season. Thanks to all the great Auburn fans. I will now turn my attention to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft but will always keep Auburn near and dear to my heart.
Britt was the Tigers’ leading tackler at the time of his surgery. He ended the season with 23 tackles, including one for loss. He was named an All-SEC linebacker in 2019 and leaves Auburn with 119 career tackles, including 13 for loss.
Despite not being able to play for most of this season, Britt remained a constant presence for the Tigers. He was routinely seen on the field during pregame warmups helping his teammates go through drills, and even during games he was visibly animated on the sidelines as he cheered on his team.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn responded to Britt's announcement on social media in a post that said:"Thank you K.J. for your numerous contributions to Auburn on and off the field! A great player, leader and Auburn man! Your future is bright!"
Britt’s injury forced linebackers Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain to step up and do their best to replace his production. While that task was a tall one, the duo has done their part and stand as the Tigers’ two leading tacklers in 2020.
“K.J. Britt, he's our team leader. He's one of the better players in the SEC. We lost him Game 2 or whatever, so that was a big blow,” Malzahn said Sunday. “Zakoby and Owen, they've really stepped up. Zakoby, he had 17 tackles, he had a sack, he had a couple TFLs, he had a caused fumble. And he was shedding blocks left and right. Owen's had a very solid year.”
The Tigers close out the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi State.
