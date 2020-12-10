Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt announces departure

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt is moving on.

Britt announced Thursday night he is officially leaving the team and turning his attention to the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft. The news comes after Britt was sidelined after Auburn’s second game against Georgia due to hand surgery.

“As I have played my last game at Auburn, I would like to say goodbye and thank you. It has been an incredible 4 years as an Auburn Tiger. Although my Senior season was cut short due to injury, I have nothing but fond memories and gratitude from my time at Auburn,” Britt wrote on social media. “As a team Captain, I wish I could have done more this season. Thanks to all the great Auburn fans. I will now turn my attention to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft but will always keep Auburn near and dear to my heart.

Britt was the Tigers’ leading tackler at the time of his surgery. He ended the season with 23 tackles, including one for loss. He was named an All-SEC linebacker in 2019 and leaves Auburn with 119 career tackles, including 13 for loss.