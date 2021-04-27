Auburn linebacker KJ Britt comes back from injury in preparation for NFL Draft

Auburn linebacker KJ Britt felt he still had an obligation last fall.
Britt saw his senior season go sideways by the second game due to a thumb injury that required surgery and ultimately forced him to sit out the rest of the year. Despite his chances of seeing the field again being slim, Britt was there with his teammates every single Saturday, coaching them through drills and cheering them on once it was time for kickoff.
Britt’s injury forced an unfortunate change of plans. That being said, he had no intentions of leaving his team prematurely.
“I still love Auburn. I still love my teammates. I still love everything I've helped build here, and I still want to be a part of it,” Britt said after Auburn’s Pro Day on March 18. “I feel like me staying around was one of the biggest things I could do for myself – me being a man, me giving my team my word, me being voted team captain. I felt like me staying around was something that I had to do just because that's who I am.”
Britt’s commitment to his team served as the start of a process he hopes ends with his name being called once the NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night. The road to becoming a professional football player hasn’t been an easy one lately for Britt, but he’s remained unrelenting in his pursuit of making it to the pros.
Britt was considered one of Auburn’s go-to leaders entering 2020 following a three-year stretch in which the Oxford native recorded 96 tackles – including a junior season in which he earned first team All-SEC honors. His early-season injuries, however, forced Britt to the sidelines for Auburn’s final eight-regular season games.
Before the Tigers headed to Mississippi State on Dec. 12, Britt announced he was leaving the team to begin preparing for the draft.
Given there was no NFL Combine this year, Britt’s immediate focus was on the Senior Bowl, the exhibition on Jan. 30 in Mobile that would draw countless NFL personnel and allow Britt the chance to prove himself. The 6-foot, 239-pound Britt made the most of the opportunity by impressing during the in-week drills then recording five total tackles – including two solo – in the game for the American team.
Britt, who was voted the best American linebacker by the running backs and offensive linemen he faced during drills, said he felt participating in the Senior Bowl was important in the lead-up to the draft.
“I believed I could put my abilities and my talents on showcase against some of the best talent and some of the best ability that you're going to see. Then just coming out and being as rusty as I was and still being one of the best down there, I think that speaks a lot the type of player I am,” Britt said. “I knew the Senior Bowl was a big opportunity, so I was like, 'I've got to take advantage of it.' I put all my feelings aside – put how I was feeling to the side. I just wanted to play ball.”
Britt’s next big proving ground came at Auburn’s Pro Day, where he worked out alongside six members of the Tigers’ 2020 team who are also hoping to play at the next level. Britt posted a 32.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, bench-pressed 225 pounds 24 times and ran a 4.75 40-yard dash.
Britt was pleased with his performance, especially with the on-the-field drills he did in front of the NFL personnel. He was content about his 40 time and joked he wished he had someone counting out his bench-press reps so he could have added a few more before it was over.
Britt was matter of fact when asked about the perceived scrutiny he was under at Pro Day.
"It's no pressure. Either you've got it or you don't,” Britt said. “That's the mindset I had: just do what I could do. No pressure. It is what it is. You're going to either impress heads or you're going to make heads go down. You've just got to do what you've got to do.”
Britt will likely have to wait his turn when it comes to the draft. ESPN has him ranked as the 131th overall prospect this year – which would equate to him being selected in the mid-fourth round – and the 11th-best inside linebacker in the class.
A productive run-stopper at Auburn, Britt was asked about his coverage skills, and he explained he was still learning and that he understood he needed to improve in that area. He said he believes his strengths that aren’t obvious from the film are his relationships with his teammates and his competitiveness, and he felt his eagerness to learn would be beneficial if the NFL has another limited offseason due to the pandemic.
Britt credited former Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams for helping him reach this point, saying Williams believed in Britt before Britt did and that he gave him all the tips needed to fulfill his potential. Britt is hopeful those efforts lead to a chance to play middle linebacker in the NFL, a challenge which Britt believes he’s up for.
“I know it’s a big role. I know it’s a big task, but I’m up to it. That’s part of my competitive spirit,” Britt said. “A lot of teams just tell me the requirements and stuff like that, just having a mic in your ear and huddling everybody up, setting the pitch for the defense, leadership. Those are things that already come to me, so I don’t think it’s going to be too big of a transition mentally. I’ve just got to get there.”