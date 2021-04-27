Auburn linebacker KJ Britt comes back from injury in preparation for NFL Draft

Britt was pleased with his performance, especially with the on-the-field drills he did in front of the NFL personnel. He was content about his 40 time and joked he wished he had someone counting out his bench-press reps so he could have added a few more before it was over.

Britt was matter of fact when asked about the perceived scrutiny he was under at Pro Day.

"It's no pressure. Either you've got it or you don't,” Britt said. “That's the mindset I had: just do what I could do. No pressure. It is what it is. You're going to either impress heads or you're going to make heads go down. You've just got to do what you've got to do.”

Britt will likely have to wait his turn when it comes to the draft. ESPN has him ranked as the 131th overall prospect this year – which would equate to him being selected in the mid-fourth round – and the 11th-best inside linebacker in the class.

A productive run-stopper at Auburn, Britt was asked about his coverage skills, and he explained he was still learning and that he understood he needed to improve in that area. He said he believes his strengths that aren’t obvious from the film are his relationships with his teammates and his competitiveness, and he felt his eagerness to learn would be beneficial if the NFL has another limited offseason due to the pandemic.