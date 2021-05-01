Auburn linebacker KJ Britt selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft

“I still love Auburn. I still love my teammates. I still love everything I've helped build here, and I still want to be a part of it,” Britt said. “I feel like me staying around was one of the biggest things I could do for myself – me being a man, me giving my team my word, me being voted team captain. I felt like me staying around was something that I had to do just because that's who I am.”

Britt’s injury-shortened season made proving himself in the offseason a priority, and he made it happen at the Senior Bowl. He was voted the best linebacker on the American team during the week by the running backs and offensive linemen then showed out in the exhibition by recording five total tackles.

“I believed I could put my abilities and my talents on showcase against some of the best talent and some of the best ability that you're going to see. Then just coming out and being as rusty as I was and still being one of the best down there, I think that speaks a lot the type of player I am,” Britt said. “I knew the Senior Bowl was a big opportunity, so I was like, 'I've got to take advantage of it.' I put all my feelings aside – put how I was feeling to the side. I just wanted to play ball.”