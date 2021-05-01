Auburn linebacker KJ Britt selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn linebacker KJ Britt is joining the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Britt with the 176th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The 6-foot, 235-pound Britt becomes Tampa Bay’s third Auburn alum alongside defensive backs Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.
Britt joins the Buccaneers after a strong college career that was cut short due to injury.
Britt entered 2020 with high expectations following a junior year in which he earned first team All-SEC honors by recording 69 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He was the Tigers’ leading tackler through two games in 2020 when he suffered a thumb injury that ultimately forced him to miss the next seven contests.
Britt announced his departure from the team prior to the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Dec. 12. He left Auburn with 119 career tackles, including 13 for loss.
Despite not being able to play for most of this season, Britt remained a constant presence for the Tigers. He was routinely seen on the field during pregame warmups helping his teammates go through drills, and even during games he was visibly animated on the sidelines as he cheered on his team.
Britt explained following Auburn’s Pro Day on March 18 how important it was to him to still be around his teammates.
“I still love Auburn. I still love my teammates. I still love everything I've helped build here, and I still want to be a part of it,” Britt said. “I feel like me staying around was one of the biggest things I could do for myself – me being a man, me giving my team my word, me being voted team captain. I felt like me staying around was something that I had to do just because that's who I am.”
Britt’s injury-shortened season made proving himself in the offseason a priority, and he made it happen at the Senior Bowl. He was voted the best linebacker on the American team during the week by the running backs and offensive linemen then showed out in the exhibition by recording five total tackles.
“I believed I could put my abilities and my talents on showcase against some of the best talent and some of the best ability that you're going to see. Then just coming out and being as rusty as I was and still being one of the best down there, I think that speaks a lot the type of player I am,” Britt said. “I knew the Senior Bowl was a big opportunity, so I was like, 'I've got to take advantage of it.' I put all my feelings aside – put how I was feeling to the side. I just wanted to play ball.”