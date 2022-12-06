 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe declares for NFL Draft

  Updated
  • 0
Auburn football at Alabama

Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after an interception in the second half. Auburn at Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn football lost another defender to the NFL Draft Tuesday evening, as linebacker Owen Pappoe announced he'd be going pro.

"These last four years have been nothing short of amazing," Pappoe said in a statement. ... With that being said, I'm excited to announce I'll be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a long time coming and I'm excited to see what the future has for me!"

Pappoe joined teammates Colby Wooden and Derick Hall in declaring for the draft Tuesday.

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

In 41 career games, Pappoe generated 256 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. After an injured-riddled 2021, Pappoe played in all 12 of Auburn's games this year, posting 91 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

