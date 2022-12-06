Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe declares for NFL Draft

Auburn football lost another defender to the NFL Draft Tuesday evening, as linebacker Owen Pappoe announced he'd be going pro.
Thank you Auburn🖤🦅#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/i74XuoE8mb— Owen Pappoe (@TheFreak) December 7, 2022
"These last four years have been nothing short of amazing," Pappoe said in a statement. ... With that being said, I'm excited to announce I'll be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a long time coming and I'm excited to see what the future has for me!"
Pappoe joined teammates Colby Wooden and Derick Hall in declaring for the draft Tuesday.
In 41 career games, Pappoe generated 256 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. After an injured-riddled 2021, Pappoe played in all 12 of Auburn's games this year, posting 91 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.