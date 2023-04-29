Another Auburn defender has come off the draft boards, as linebacker Owen Pappoe was selected No. 168 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Pappoe joins Derick Hall, Tank Bigsby and Owen Pappoe as Tigers taken in this year’s draft. Both Hall and Bigsby were Day Two selections, going No. 37 and No. 88 overall to Seattle and Jacksonville, respectively. Wooden was Auburn’s first selection of Day Three. He was selected No. 116 overall — the 14th pick of Day Three — by the Green Bay Packers.

A team captain and All-Southeastern Conference selection, Pappoe’s Auburn career saw him rack up significant production. He left the Plains with 256 career tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. His sophomore and senior seasons saw him log 93 and 91 tackles each. His 91-tackle senior year came after he missed the bulk of 2021 due to injury, playing in just five games that year.

Pappoe was the last five-star prospect Auburn signed, being the top prospect in the Tigers 2019 class. The No. 25 player in the country, Pappoe picked Auburn over offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame and several others.

Nicknamed “The Freak,” Pappoe showed why throughout this year’s pre-draft process. At the NFL Combine, he was the only linebacker to run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, clocking in at a position-best 4.39. His strength was also on display, posting 29 reps on bench press. That total was the best among linebackers, and only 10 other combine participants posted a better number.

“Ever since after the combine, (I've) been getting a lot of calls from different teams, whole bunch of different meetings and stuff,” Pappoe said at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21. “Traction's been picking up a lot.”