Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe out for Georgia State game

Auburn will go without junior linebacker Owen Pappoe on Saturday.

Pappoe was present but not dressed out during warmups of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Pappoe suffered an apparent leg injury last week in the Tigers’ game against Penn State.

Auburn announced pregame that senior Chandler Wooten and sophomore Wesley Steiner will start against the Panthers. Auburn will miss senior linebacker Zakoby McClain for the first half of Saturday’s game after being ejected for targeting last week.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin gave an update on Pappoe’s status Wednesday.

“Owen is doing some things right now. We still have practice later today, so we’ll see where he’s at and how many reps he’s able to get and just what type of work. But he’s coming along well,” Harsin said. “Those guys that left the game, they’re all coming along well. They don’t have anything season-ending, so they’re getting themselves in the training room and doing everything they can along with other players on our team as well.”

Pappoe was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler in 2020 behind fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain. Through three games this season, Pappoe has 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and two hurries.