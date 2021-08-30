Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe ‘ready to lead’ with captain status now in hand

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Pappoe furthered his status as a leader this offseason, practically as soon as new head coach Bryan Harsin entered the picture.

“One of the first guys I met when I took the job was Owen. Owen came in and introduced himself. My wife was in there. I think my son was in there with me. He gave her a hug, shook his hand. You just talk about, like a pro, right out of the gate,” Harsin said on July 22. “I think he is, without question, a leader on our football team. Guys respect him. He does things right. He works himself to the best of his ability every single day.”

Pappoe and McClain worked tirelessly on the field last fall – Pappoe estimated they averaged 70 or 80 snaps per game in 2020 – out of necessity with senior KJ Britt sidelined after the second game and the team’s other linebackers extremely inexperienced. That won’t be the case entering 2021, as senior Chandler Wooten is back after opting out and sophomores Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdol and Cam Riley have taken steps forward with their play.

Pappoe shared that Auburn has some packages that call for Pappoe, McClain and Wooten to all be on the field at the same time, and he added Wooten doesn’t look like someone who stepped away from the game for a year.

Pappoe also made it clear how highly he thought of the linebackers as a whole.