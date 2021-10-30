Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe returns for Ole Miss game

One of Auburn’s most productive players is finally back with the Tigers.

Auburn junior linebacker Owen Pappoe was announced as one of the Tigers' starting linebackers for their game against No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday. Pappoe’s return comes after the star defender missed the last four games with an apparent leg injury.

Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten were also announced as the Tigers' starting linebackers.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Pappoe has been among his teammates during pre-game warm-ups in the games since then but was never a full participant. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin described Pappoe as a gametime decision for the LSU game, though the junior did not ultimately appear in Auburn’s 24-19 victory.

Harsin was asked again Wednesday about Pappoe’s status.

"I hope to see him this week,” Harsin said. “Owen has been getting himself ready to play. I know he wants to play.”