Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe to return for senior season in 2022
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe to return for senior season in 2022

  • Updated
Miss St Bulldogs v Auburn Tigers November 13, 2021

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) stands on the field during warm-ups prior to the Tigers' game against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe’s time at Auburn isn’t done just yet.

Pappoe announced Sunday he is returning to Auburn for his senior season. Pappoe’s decision comes after the junior missed eight games in 2021 with an apparent leg injury.

“Gotta finish this thing the right way! Year 4 OTW [on the way],” Pappoe wrote on social media.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he had the second-most tackles for the Tigers, and he began his junior campaign on a similar trajectory. Pappoe had 15 tackles through Auburn’s first three games before sustaining an injury during the Tigers’ game against Penn State on Sept. 18.

Pappoe subsequently missed the next four games before returning on Oct. 30 against Ole Miss, a game during which he had five tackles.

“I’m still not even really fully 100 percent yet; it’s still bothering me a little bit now, but it’s not going to get better until after the season, you know what I’m saying?” Pappoe said on Nov. 3. “I’m still pushing through it, doing the best I can to go out there and make plays for the team.”

Pappoe recorded three tackles the next week against Texas A&M before sitting out the final four games of the season.

Pappoe ended 2021 with 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. His 4.6 tackles per game left him fifth among Tigers’ players last fall.

Pappoe’s return is a significant one for an Auburn linebacker corps that will have to replace seniors Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten, who were the team’s two leading tacklers in 2021. The team will also return rising juniors Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley, who combined for 35 tackles last fall.

Pappoe’s announcement is the latest for an Auburn team that has had several key contributors announce their intentions to come back. EDGE Derick Hall, defensive end Colby Wooden and tight end John Samuel Shenker have all announced they will return for the 2022 season.

