Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain intends to be even more productive in senior season

Given how productive and relentless Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain was last season, it would be hard to expect more from him in 2021.

McClain and fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe practically never came off the field last fall as the duo did their part to hold down the middle of the defense, especially after senior KJ Britt suffered a season-ending injury. McClain’s efforts added up by the end of the season, as the junior racked up an FBS-best 113 tackles to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

No one could look at how McClain played last fall and say the senior should do even more in 2021 – no one, of course, besides McClain himself.

“How many tackles did I have last year? I’m making more than that. I didn’t even start the first two games, so I’m going to dominate,” McClain said on Friday.

McClain’s play alongside Pappoe, who had 93 tackles, was crucial for the Tigers’ defense but also helped the duo better understand how to play together. McClain said the duo’s chemistry is off the charts, explaining the two understand what the other is thinking and that he can easily anticipate what to do based off what Pappoe does.