Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain intends to be even more productive in senior season

Given how productive and relentless Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain was last season, it would be hard to expect more from him in 2021.
McClain and fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe practically never came off the field last fall as the duo did their part to hold down the middle of the defense, especially after senior KJ Britt suffered a season-ending injury. McClain’s efforts added up by the end of the season, as the junior racked up an FBS-best 113 tackles to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
No one could look at how McClain played last fall and say the senior should do even more in 2021 – no one, of course, besides McClain himself.
“How many tackles did I have last year? I’m making more than that. I didn’t even start the first two games, so I’m going to dominate,” McClain said on Friday.
McClain’s play alongside Pappoe, who had 93 tackles, was crucial for the Tigers’ defense but also helped the duo better understand how to play together. McClain said the duo’s chemistry is off the charts, explaining the two understand what the other is thinking and that he can easily anticipate what to do based off what Pappoe does.
McClain is expected to shine in the middle of Derek Mason’s first defense at Auburn, and based on what the senior has seen the adjustments he has to make will be minimal. He said he’s very confident in the defense, the various players’ placements and their assignments, and he credited the coaching staff for stressing the little things on a regular basis.
“[Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding] was a coordinator and coach Mason was a head coach, so they know the defense,” McClain said. “They don’t just let me do what I want. They make sure I’m doing everything right. Even if I do it right, they want me to do it better.”
McClain explained his biggest focus is to be a better communicator among the defenders as they all work together to make plays this season.
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden knows what McClain can do in the second level of the defense, and Wooden believes it’s imperative that the defensive line do their part to set McClain up for success.
“That’s my guy. He’s flying around. For us on the D-line, we want to give him a great opportunity to shoot the gaps and run guys down,” Wooden said. “That’s all we’ve been focusing on, trying to get him to shoot the gaps. He’s moving well and doing better. He’s improved over what he was last year.”
One of the main reasons McClain and Pappoe were relied on so much in 2020 was the lack of proven linebackers behind him. Now, however, McClain believes the situation is different.
Auburn brings back senior Chandler Wooten – who opted out last season with the impending birth of his son – along with sophomores Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley and Desmond Tisdol. McClain said Steiner has stepped up a lot and has become a leader before adding Riley has found his way at the position and that Tisdol is locking in and learning the playbook.
McClain also spoke highly of junior college signee Joko Willis by saying he’s coming along but has real potential.
One of things the Auburn defense has to get better at is its third-down defense, which was its biggest area of weakness last fall. The Tigers ranked 121st out of 127 FBS teams by allowing conversions on 50.3 of third downs, but in McClain’s mind, his presence will hopefully limit those struggles this time around.
“I wasn’t out there on third downs, so, me, I’m going to be playing more third downs,” McClain said. “It’s going to make a big difference with me out there.”
McClain was outspoken on social media last year after he didn’t take home any awards for his play, a trend that continued this offseason when he didn’t make the first team All-SEC squad.
McClain explained the lack of hardware is among his motivating factors as he intends to create even more havoc and help the Tigers contend throughout the fall.
“My goal is to make more plays, get my team hyped up to make more plays, win my awards and just be a better leader, win more games and get better every day, 100 percent. And love the game the most,” McClain said.