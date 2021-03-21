Auburn linebackers Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain eager to excel in Derek Mason’s defense

Auburn linebackers Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain were tasked with taking on bigger roles last season after senior K.J. Britt suffered a season-ending injury. The two exceled but didn’t get much national recognition for their efforts, and now they’re hoping to change that story.
Pappoe and McClain played well after Britt was lost in the Tigers’ second game against Georgia in 2020, and when the season was said and done McClain (113 tackles) and Pappoe (93) were the team’s top two tacklers. Neither were named to the All-SEC team at season’s end, but with new defensive coordinator Derek Mason calling the shots the duo is determined to play so well that they can’t be ignored.
“It hurt a little they didn’t give me any awards last year, but it just gives me more motivation,” McClain said on Friday. “I've got a chip on my shoulder to just keep going harder and harder.”
Mason was one of Auburn’s biggest additions of the offseason, and Pappoe likes what he sees out of the new coordinator so far.
Pappoe lauded Mason on Wednesday by saying Mason is a great guy and that he and his teammates love the defensive system he’s implementing for the Tigers. Mason has a reputation for allowing his linebackers to do a little bit of everything, and based on what Pappoe is seeing early on it will be much the same at Auburn.
“Me and Zakoby, we're champing at the bit right now,” Pappoe said. “We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just going to say it, it's going to be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there.”
McClain spoke highly of new outside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding, saying he really emphasizes the fundamentals and playing with sound technique. Pappoe noted how hard it was for the old staff to leave — McClain called former linebackers coach Travis Williams a father figure — but Pappoe sang the praises of the new coaches and what they’re bringing to the table.
McClain and Pappoe will undoubtedly be looked at as Auburn’s top two linebackers, but they won’t be alone.
Senior linebacker Chandler Wooten is back after opting out in 2020, and Pappoe predicts he’ll be a considerable help through the season. Auburn also has two up-and-coming sophomore linebackers in Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner, both of whom Pappoe said have been studying hard and are poised to play even bigger roles than they did in 2020.
Pappoe showed off the results of his offseason conditioning by flexing during his media session Wednesday, and he later proclaimed the Tigers would look like Marines by the time the fall arrived. McClain agreed that Auburn strength coach Jeff Pitman has been pushing the players to get stronger, and he’s looking to show the impact once the season opener arrives.
McClain didn’t hesitate when asked about his aspirations for the upcoming fall, saying he wants to make more players and become a better leader.
For Pappoe, the mission is to stand out as the Tigers’ difference-makers defensively.
“We're taking the approach that we're the heart of the defense. As we go, the whole defense is going to go,” Pappoe said. “Every day, we're gonna try to come with the energy and just rally the guys.”