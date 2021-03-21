Auburn linebackers Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain eager to excel in Derek Mason’s defense

“Me and Zakoby, we're champing at the bit right now,” Pappoe said. “We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just going to say it, it's going to be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there.”

McClain spoke highly of new outside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding, saying he really emphasizes the fundamentals and playing with sound technique. Pappoe noted how hard it was for the old staff to leave — McClain called former linebackers coach Travis Williams a father figure — but Pappoe sang the praises of the new coaches and what they’re bringing to the table.

McClain and Pappoe will undoubtedly be looked at as Auburn’s top two linebackers, but they won’t be alone.

Senior linebacker Chandler Wooten is back after opting out in 2020, and Pappoe predicts he’ll be a considerable help through the season. Auburn also has two up-and-coming sophomore linebackers in Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner, both of whom Pappoe said have been studying hard and are poised to play even bigger roles than they did in 2020.