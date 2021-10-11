Auburn looking to reignite rushing attack in road showdown with Arkansas

One of Auburn’s perceived strengths entering the fall is now the focus of genuine intrigue entering the Tigers’ seventh game.

The Tigers’ run game struggled at times against Georgia State and LSU but did well on the whole by rushing for over 160 yards and at least 4.7 yards per carry in those two victories. The tune changed dramatically last Saturday against Georgia, as the Tigers only averaged 1.59 yards per carry and posted their lowest rushing yard total since playing Georgia in October 2020.

Auburn has relied heavily on its passing game the last two weeks, something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained was a direct product of playing from behind early on in both contests.

“Ideally you want to run the football. One way to do that is stop losing early; that’s a way to do that. So don’t get behind and stay in a position where you can run the football,” Harsin said. “That’s the identity that we’re working toward is being a team that can run the ball, that can be physical — yes, we want to be downhill in all those things, but we have to actually do that.”

The Tigers have turned to their tailback duo of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter the last few games and the results have been mixed – especially for Bigsby.