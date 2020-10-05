Auburn looking to settle on offensive line lineup

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Auburn Tigers have rotated seven different players among its starting five offensive linemen. Leading into the third week of play, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is hopeful that rotation will be coming to a close.
Auburn started left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarius Hamm while mixing in left tackle Austin Troxell and offensive guard Keiondre Jones with mixed results through the first two games. On Sunday night, Malzahn spoke optimistically about settling on a five-man lineup on the line going forward.
“We talked the last two weeks about trying to settle in with five. I think we’ll be able to do that,” Malzahn said the day after Auburn’s 27-6 loss to Georgia. “I think the big thing last night is we got behind. We kind of had to be in catch-up mode, and they were making us one-dimensional. Any time you do that, it’s extremely tough. They’re very talented up front, and they’ve got some very good pass rushers. That’s really what happened specifically from the second quarter on.”
Auburn’s offensive line struggled to hold its own against Georgia, resulting in the Tigers only mustering 39 rushing yards and not finding the end zone for the first time in 21 games. Against Georgia, the Tigers rotated Troxell and Jackson once again at left tackle, with Jones coming in at one point at right guard and Council shifting to left guard in place of Manning. Hamm wound up getting hurt in the third quarter, which forced Troxell to man the right tackle spot with Jackson at left.
Even after studying the film, Malzahn made it clear there was really nothing new gleaned from the rewatch. Again, Malzahn was straightforward in saying Georgia beat Auburn on both lines of scrimmage.
“It was pretty much what I saw on the sidelines. Like I said, they got after us pretty good. You've got to give them credit. You're looking at one of the best teams in the country,” Malzahn said. “It's a measuring stick of where we're at. We've got to improve. Our guys understand that. Our coaches understand that, and we're committed to doing that.”
Troxell and Jones are two of the players who may have worked their way into more playing time entering the Arkansas week.
Malzahn praised Troxell on Sunday night, saying he felt the junior competed well and has shown plenty of savviness as far as his football instincts go. Troxell has dealt with three right-knee injuries going back to his junior year of high school, and Malzahn said Troxell’s growing trust in his knee has been noticeable.
Malzahn also complimented Jones, explaining that the redshirt freshman missed a few weeks of fall camp but has been coming on as of late.
“He's a guy that obviously has a lot of potential,” Malzahn said of Jones. “Really feel good about him, you know, moving forward.”
In addition to the seven players who have already been in the mix up front, the Tigers also have junior college signees Kilian Zierer and Brenden Coffey to consider. Malzahn explained the lack of a spring hurt Zierer and Coffey in getting into the mix, but he said the team gave both of them — as well as JUCO defensive linemen Marquis Burks and defensive end Deandre Butler — more reps on Sunday to prepare them to play in a game.
Through two games, the Auburn offensive line has amounted to a jigsaw puzzle that has several pieces with no evident fit between them. Despite the issues, Malzahn remained positive about the outlook of the offense, mainly because he sees the picture coming together up front soon.
“I feel good about our offense getting better. They will get better. They'll improve,’ Malzahn said. “We've got some playmakers, and I think once we get our offensive line settled — which we're real close — I think we'll have a chance to be a good offense before it's all said and done.”
