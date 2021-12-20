Auburn looks for bowl practices as something that ‘springboards’ younger players into 2022

In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, anyone overlooking the importance of the Tigers’ Birmingham Bowl appearance isn’t considering the big picture.

After a long regular season, the Tigers’ bowl practices will offer a chance for some of the Tigers’ inexperienced players to show what they’re capable of. Those Tigers may very well be called upon in the Birmingham Bowl given the Tigers are missing four starters; even if they’re not, the extra reps could set them up well for bigger roles in 2022.

“I think that’s one of the best things when you have some time in a bowl is you can get some other guys ready,” Harsin said. “It’s a chance for those guys to step up and go take advantage of their opportunity in the bowl practices and a chance to go play in that game, which, most of those guys that will play when they’re replacing somebody are going to come back.

“That kind of springboards those guys into the offseason. They want to perform well, and you want to see them perform well because you want to win the game.”

Auburn true freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis is a prime example of someone who could take advantage of the Tigers’ additional practice time.