Auburn looks for bowl practices as something that ‘springboards’ younger players into 2022

In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, anyone overlooking the importance of the Tigers’ Birmingham Bowl appearance isn’t considering the big picture.
After a long regular season, the Tigers’ bowl practices will offer a chance for some of the Tigers’ inexperienced players to show what they’re capable of. Those Tigers may very well be called upon in the Birmingham Bowl given the Tigers are missing four starters; even if they’re not, the extra reps could set them up well for bigger roles in 2022.
“I think that’s one of the best things when you have some time in a bowl is you can get some other guys ready,” Harsin said. “It’s a chance for those guys to step up and go take advantage of their opportunity in the bowl practices and a chance to go play in that game, which, most of those guys that will play when they’re replacing somebody are going to come back.
“That kind of springboards those guys into the offseason. They want to perform well, and you want to see them perform well because you want to win the game.”
Auburn true freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis is a prime example of someone who could take advantage of the Tigers’ additional practice time.
Davis did not see the field in any of the Tigers’ first 12 games, but with more practices at Auburn’s disposal Harsin said Davis is getting more reps. Harsin explained this time has allowed the coaching staff to see how Davis operates, which in theory could help Davis’ case as Auburn determines who replaces Bo Nix on a full-time basis next year.
“When you come in, you get to throw every so often in one-on-ones. You might get thrown in there for a couple plays, so he’s had more reps. He’s getting into a groove,” Harsin said. “We have Sundays where the guys that don’t play, the development squad, gets a chance to go out there and run a few plays and still get work during the week. But we’re getting a chance to see him get some more reps in there.”
Davis wasn’t the only underclassman Harsin pointed to as benefitting from bowl season. Harsin named true freshman wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson and true freshman offensive linemen Garner Langlo and Colby Smith as players who are now getting in the mix.
When asked later about other players who could get a look in the bowl game, Harsin rattled off junior center Jalil Irvin – who is expected to start in the place of Nick Brahms, who had surgery after the Iron Bowl – senior offensive tackle Brenden Coffey and linebackers Chandler Wooten, Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley.
“Right now we’re game planning and preparing, but we also have the chance to throw some guys in there and let them get reps at what we’re running,” Harsin said. “It doesn’t just have to be the starters; we can let other guys go out there and execute it. “
Some of Auburn’s most-experienced players also noted teammates who have stood out.
Junior EDGE rusher Derick Hall acknowledged the hole left by cornerback Roger McCreary but added seniors Devin Guice and Dreshun Miller have stepped up to help out. Sophomore defensive lineman Colby Wooden applauded the work so far this month from true freshman defensive linemen Marquis Robinson and Lee Hunter along with sophomore Garrison Walker, someone Hall also listed as a player who has impressed.
Hall and Wooden were excited to share who has risen to the occasion during bowl preparation. Quarterback TJ Finley, meanwhile, was more coy.
When asked about the players who have stepped up, the Tigers’ starting quarterback kept his answers close to the vest.
“I’m going to keep that a surprise. You can find that out for yourselves,” Finley said with a smile. “A lot of guys have stepped up, and I think you will see some of those guys come the bowl game.”