Auburn looks for Citrus Bowl victory over Northwestern before turning the page

That attitude of keeping the focus on the task at hand is present on the Auburn coaching staff as well.

Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele spoke Wednesday about the unknown path ahead, and both made it clear they weren’t concerned with what happens after the Citrus Bowl just yet.

Morris explained Auburn’s players have been professional in approaching the situation after Malzahn’s firing, and he added the Tigers have to be prepared to face a Wildcats team that plays so fundamentally sound. Steele, meanwhile, said he and the team have had minimal contact with Harsin in the lead-up to the game, adding that his own future is a bridge he’ll cross when the time calls for it.

For Steele – who is the Tigers’ interim head coach against Northwestern – his attention remains squarely on leading the Tigers to their seventh victory of the 2020 season. He commended the players for their attitude through all the change and stressed how important it was to send this year’s team out with another strong performance.