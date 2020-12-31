Auburn looks for Citrus Bowl victory over Northwestern before turning the page

Friday truly marks the end of an era in Auburn football. Having said that, the Tigers are determined to end that time with one more win.
Auburn (6-4) is Florida bound once again this bowl season as the Tigers take on Northwestern (6-2) in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The game marks the Tigers’ eighth straight bowl appearance and the final game before new head coach Bryan Harsin officially takes over.
Harsin’s hiring on Dec. 22 closed what was a wild nine-day run full of uncertainty for the Tigers in the wake of head coach Gus Malzahn’s firing after eight seasons as Auburn’s head coach. The bowl game against the Wildcats may seem like an afterthought for some with Harsin’s tenure starting shortly, but for players such as defensive end Big Kat Bryant, the game still looms large.
Bryant, a senior who could potentially be playing his last game, said he’s made it a point to make sure the players around him are ready and willing to give it their all once the game begins.
“As far as leadership, I've been doing my best trying to lead the guys and try to keep the guys positive in the best way I can. You know, that's been the biggest challenge, try to keep guys motivated,” Bryant said Wednesday. “It's been real hard just trying to keep guys in tune and motivated because I mean, they've never really been through anything like this. So as a leader on this team, I just continue to motivate them and show them there's a bigger picture.”
That attitude of keeping the focus on the task at hand is present on the Auburn coaching staff as well.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele spoke Wednesday about the unknown path ahead, and both made it clear they weren’t concerned with what happens after the Citrus Bowl just yet.
Morris explained Auburn’s players have been professional in approaching the situation after Malzahn’s firing, and he added the Tigers have to be prepared to face a Wildcats team that plays so fundamentally sound. Steele, meanwhile, said he and the team have had minimal contact with Harsin in the lead-up to the game, adding that his own future is a bridge he’ll cross when the time calls for it.
For Steele – who is the Tigers’ interim head coach against Northwestern – his attention remains squarely on leading the Tigers to their seventh victory of the 2020 season. He commended the players for their attitude through all the change and stressed how important it was to send this year’s team out with another strong performance.
“We've really talked about in this light: You know, experiences in life come in different ways and experience is not what happens to you. The experience is what you do with what's happened to you,” Steele said. “These guys have been very, very resilient. They have gained experience that will pay dividends for them for the rest of their life in terms of how they – they are finishers, they are fighters and they are true Auburn men, and that's kind of what this group is.
“I think they will forever be remembered by this coaching staff and by each other as people you can depend on and they fight through adversity.”
Morris and Steel e know their sides of the ball have to show up ready to have a chance against a Northwestern squad that pushed won the Big Ten’s West division and gave Ohio State a fight well into the second half of the conference title game.
Steele said schematically the Wildcats resemble Kentucky and Georgia the most as far as previous Auburn opponents, and the veteran defensive coordinator knows his defense has to be ready against an offense led by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and the two-headed monster at running back in Drake Anderson and Cam Porter. Bryant stressed the importance of stopping the run, adding Auburn needs to force long second and third downs to put all the pressure on the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ defense has truly been the strongest part of their game this fall thanks in part to veteran coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who is looking for his 400th career victory in his final game before retirement.
Hankwitz has had no shortage of standout defenders who will suit up again Friday, including linebacker and leading tackler Paddy Fisher along with All-American defensive back Brandon Joseph – who leads the country with six interceptions in only eight games, and the defense sits first in the Big Ten in scoring defense and second in passing defense, third-down conversions allowed and red-zone conversions allowed.
Auburn will look to exploit the Wildcats’ struggles stopping the run – Ohio State running back Trey Sermon put up 331 yards and two touchdowns in Northwestern’s last game – but may have to do so without running back Tank Bigsby, whose status is uncertain entering the showdown. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stressed the importance of running the ball along with making the most of the passing opportunities and creating explosive plays when they’re needed.
The future for many Tigers remains uncertain after Friday, including Bryant. Bryant was expected to be the Tigers’ leading pass rusher this fall, but injuries have forced him to miss one game and play at less than 100 percent for the majority of the year.
Bryant could potentially return for another year given NCAA’s extended eligibility, or he could leave Auburn and give playing at the next level a shot. With that decision unclear at this point, Bryant explained how important it is to give it all he’s got Friday.
“I got hurt at the beginning of the year, so for me, it's not how you start; it's how you finish,” Bryant said. “I'm trying to finish as strong as I possibly can because it's been a rocky road for me and didn't turn out the way I wanted it to. Like I say, it's all about trying to finish as strong as I can. I’ve been working toward it and for it. It's just what I do on the field now.”