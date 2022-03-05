Auburn looks to be the only team cutting nets Saturday against South Carolina

“Right now they’re one of the hottest teams in our league,” Pearl said.

The only loss during this streak was a 90-71 loss to Alabama on the road.

Auburn, meanwhile, just bucked its road losing skid with an escape from Starkville in overtime at Mississippi State on Wednesday. That’ll help Auburn’s confidence in the postseason: Auburn had lost three road games in a row in February and the looming reality is that the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament will not be played on the Plains.

Auburn got that monkey of its back with the win over Mississippi State, though, so that helps things the postseason outlook, and a win Saturday will help the outlook to: If Auburn tops South Carolina, Auburn will lock up the top seed in the SEC Tournament and a double bye into a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed.

Auburn could only face an opponent seeded as high as fourth in the tournament semifinals.

“Obviously a lot to play for against a team playing very well right now,” Pearl said. “Obviously trying to do the best we can to seed ourselves 1 in the SEC Tournament and then to try to get a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament if that’s something we can — continue to play well and win some more games.”

