Auburn looks to be the only team cutting nets Saturday against South Carolina

There’s still a lot on the line for Auburn men’s basketball Saturday.
The Tigers have already clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. The banner is going up next season in newly christened Neville Arena.
But what better way to open the building now, than by cutting down the nets?
Auburn and Bruce Pearl are hoping to make sure they’re the only ones climbing ladders this weekend — and to clinch the top seed into the SEC Tournament.
And to accomplish both of those goals, Auburn figures it will have to beat South Carolina.
“Obviously, we’re playing for two things now: We’re playing for the No. 1 seed and we’re playing to win this championship by ourselves,” Pearl said.
No. 5 Auburn (26-4, 14-3 SEC) hosts South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC) Saturday at noon inside Neville Arena on SEC Network.
The two teams played earlier this season as the Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 81-66 on the road back on January 4. That first meeting was just the second game of SEC play, and a lot has changed for both teams since then.
South Carolina is coming into Saturday’s game following a 73-69 win at home against Missouri. The Gamecocks have won five of their last six SEC games with wins against Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri.
“Right now they’re one of the hottest teams in our league,” Pearl said.
The only loss during this streak was a 90-71 loss to Alabama on the road.
Auburn, meanwhile, just bucked its road losing skid with an escape from Starkville in overtime at Mississippi State on Wednesday. That’ll help Auburn’s confidence in the postseason: Auburn had lost three road games in a row in February and the looming reality is that the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament will not be played on the Plains.
Auburn got that monkey of its back with the win over Mississippi State, though, so that helps things the postseason outlook, and a win Saturday will help the outlook to: If Auburn tops South Carolina, Auburn will lock up the top seed in the SEC Tournament and a double bye into a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed.
Auburn could only face an opponent seeded as high as fourth in the tournament semifinals.
“Obviously a lot to play for against a team playing very well right now,” Pearl said. “Obviously trying to do the best we can to seed ourselves 1 in the SEC Tournament and then to try to get a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament if that’s something we can — continue to play well and win some more games.”