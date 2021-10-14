Auburn looks to capitalize on running the ball against Arkansas

The Arkansas defensive front has struggled to stop the run this fall, so much so that the Razorbacks rank 98th in the country thanks to allowing 181.5 rushing yards per game. The team hit a new low last week against Ole Miss, as the Rebels reeled off 324 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 52-51 Arkansas loss.

While there is clear opportunity for Auburn to rely on its running game once again, the Tigers understand doing so is easier said than done.

“I think the Arkansas defense plays pretty good. They are physical up front. They play hard. They play fast,” senior running back Shaun Shivers said. “It doesn’t matter who they are playing, they’re going to be disruptive and play fast and physical. It’s going to be key for us to get out there and protect the football and just run hard and do the things that we do here at Auburn.”

Shivers is set to be part of the Tigers’ three-headed monster at running back alongside Bigsby and true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who has been the Tigers’ breakout player this fall. Shivers explained he personally didn’t feel any sense of urgency as the Tigers begin the second half of the season, and he added he felt the offense is getting stronger week after week.