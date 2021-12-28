Auburn looks to close 2021 on high note against No. 21 Houston in Birmingham Bowl

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten recognizes the lead-up to the final game of 2021 has been a bit abnormal.
While Auburn (6-6, 3-5 SEC) has put in the work in preparation of facing No. 21 Houston (11-2, 8-1 AAC) at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, the Tigers have also gotten to enjoy the full bowl experience. The team has participated in several fun activities over the past few days, events that included bowling and a trip to the local Topgolf location.
Although the off-the-field excursions aren’t exactly par for the course for SEC football players, Wooten explained right now it’s all about embracing what remains of this season with his team.
“With the season winding down, I was just enjoying being around my teammates and having my family here – just spending time with the coaches and staying in the moment,” Wooten said Monday. “That’s something we’ve been preaching a lot throughout the season: just be where your feet are. So just having the privilege to play in this bowl game, have the opportunity laid out for us and the opportunity to come here to Birmingham, play in a great bowl against a great opponent, it’s just been really fun.”
As Wooten and the Tigers well know, it won’t be all fun and games once they take the field against Houston.
The Dana Holgorsen-led Cougars have put together a strong 2021 capped off by their first conference title game appearance since 2015 and offer a difficult matchup given their strong play on both sides of the ball. While cornerback Marcus Jones’ decision to opt out of the game certainly hurts Houston’s defense, the unit is still a formidable one for the Tigers to face.
One of Houston’s real strengths throughout 2021 has been its ability to get after opposing quarterbacks.
Defensively, Houston has recorded 42 sacks over its 13-game season. The production has come from a number of players, but the Cougars are led by defensive linemen D’Anthony Jones and Logan Hall, who each have six.
Given that success, Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker stressed the importance of keeping quarterback TJ Finley upright throughout the action.
“How we attack them and how they bring pressure on our offense could be a huge part in the game. We have seen that throughout the year,” Shenker said. “I think they’re a great pass rush team, but I think we’re ready to attack in the trenches. That’s kind of our motto this week is to win the trenches.”
As for the Houston offense, Harsin pointed out how the Cougars have been mostly balanced throughout the season. Although quarterback Clayton Tune and wide receiver Nathaniel Dell have teamed up in a big way to the tune of 12 touchdowns, Houston stands 10th in time of possession thanks to a reliable run game led by freshman Alton McCaskill.
While the bowl matchup appears to be a near-even one – especially with Auburn missing starters Nick Brahms, Brodarious Hamm, Zakoby McClain and Roger McCreary – the Tigers will most certainly have the crowd on their side. Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium is expected to host its largest crowd yet Tuesday given its close proximity for many Auburn fans.
“It’s an opportunity for our guys to finish the season and then also to do it right here in Alabama,” Harsin said. “We’re looking forward to having the fans out there enjoying a great game and having a great atmosphere and making this one of the best bowl games of the year.”
With several usual contributors unavailable for the bowl, Auburn will be counting on others to step up in order to contend. Among those players is Wooten, who is no stranger to such tasks after filling the role left by injured teammate Owen Pappoe.
Wooten has been a part of several big moments for the Tigers over the last four years. If it were up to him, the senior and his teammates will deliver yet another come game time Tuesday.
“I think it’s just about us winning out there; you know, executing as a defense and really as an entire team,” Wooten said. “I think when you look at it from that perspective, it’s about us being focused and us playing together as a team and as a brotherhood one last time.