Auburn looks to settle in with Sharife Cooper against Georgia on the road

Saturday’s game against Alabama offered Auburn guard Sharife Cooper a chance to settle in on the big stage and show off his promise. Tonight, Cooper and the Tigers are eager to turn that potential into tangible results.
Auburn (6-6, 0-4 SEC) is set for its second rivalry face-off in five days when the Tigers face Georgia (7-3, 0-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The game matches two squads looking to break through with their first conference victory and to snap recent losing skids, with Auburn riding a four-game losing streak and Georgia have lost its last three.
The Tigers’ fourth straight defeat came at the hands of Alabama on Saturday, but the game offered a true moral victory in the play of Cooper. The freshman guard shined in his collegiate debut with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals, and his playmaking ability was a game-changer for a Tigers’ offense forced to play out-of-position point guards in his absence.
Cooper’s display of dominance was a welcomed sight for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, but he explained the team still has adjustments to make with Cooper finally out on the floor.
“You know, it's not that difficult to figure out – put him in ball screens, give him some space, have some guys move around him a little bit and let him make plays. There's not much better offense than that,” Pearl said. “When Sharife is getting to the rim, then the other guards have got to think about rotating back way more than when, you know Justin Powell for example, was our point guard. … Now, we’ve got a smaller, faster point guard. How does that change how we defend?
“I love the challenge of doing it, but a lot of adjustments are needed to be made in a very short period of time. “
Those changes will be put on display with a Georgia squad that boasts a good bit of experience compared to the Tigers.
Pearl commended this year’s Georgia team by pointing out the Bulldogs have played with the 10th-fastest pace in the country, which will test Auburn’s transition defense. Georgia has six players who have averaged double-digit points through 10 games – led by sophomore forward Toumani Camara with 14.3 points – and also boasts some veteran players in grad transfers Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia.
The Bulldogs have excelled at rebounding this season and stand second in the conference with 42.1 rebounds per game. For Pearl, the key for Georgia has been its athleticism and its willingness to crash the glass throughout the game.
“What makes them a great rebounding team is they're a great back-cutting team. They've got a couple of guys that can really shoot it, and they'll stay on the perimeter,” Pearl said. “I think Tom Crean's offense sort of does this as far as a fundamental and a sort of a base of what they do. When there's dribble penetration you either back-cut or you shape up, and if you can't shoot the 3 back cut.”
Cooper understandably wowed for Auburn on Saturday, but Pearl pointed out Alabama had no time to prepare for the freshman and quickly learned how hard he is to guard. Pearl noted Georgia will have had a chance to study the film from Saturday and throw new wrinkles into its defense, but Pearl welcomed the challenge of finding new ways to create for Cooper.
Pearl was honest when discussing the path ahead for Auburn, explaining the Tigers’ SEC title goal was a lofty one that has quickly proven easier said than done. His mission moving forward is for these young Tigers to play together as a group with the hopes it pays off in the long run, and Wednesday’s game offers them another chance to move things forward.
“I gave these guys an opportunity to play and stay together and grow. It’s just what we did when we had Jared [Harper] and we had Mustapha [Heron] and we had Austin [Wiley] and we had Anfernee [McLemore],” Pearl said. “Their first year we were competitive, but we struggled a little bit. We’re not struggling quite as much as I think this group is. Our goal is just simply to see if we can’t start winning some games and playing better basketball.”