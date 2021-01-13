Auburn looks to settle in with Sharife Cooper against Georgia on the road

“I love the challenge of doing it, but a lot of adjustments are needed to be made in a very short period of time. “

Those changes will be put on display with a Georgia squad that boasts a good bit of experience compared to the Tigers.

Pearl commended this year’s Georgia team by pointing out the Bulldogs have played with the 10th-fastest pace in the country, which will test Auburn’s transition defense. Georgia has six players who have averaged double-digit points through 10 games – led by sophomore forward Toumani Camara with 14.3 points – and also boasts some veteran players in grad transfers Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia.

The Bulldogs have excelled at rebounding this season and stand second in the conference with 42.1 rebounds per game. For Pearl, the key for Georgia has been its athleticism and its willingness to crash the glass throughout the game.

“What makes them a great rebounding team is they're a great back-cutting team. They've got a couple of guys that can really shoot it, and they'll stay on the perimeter,” Pearl said. “I think Tom Crean's offense sort of does this as far as a fundamental and a sort of a base of what they do. When there's dribble penetration you either back-cut or you shape up, and if you can't shoot the 3 back cut.”