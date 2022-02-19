Auburn looks to snap losing streak in Gainesville — where it hasn’t won since 1996

Florida and Auburn have already met once this season with the Tigers coming away with an 85-73 win inside Auburn Arena on Jan. 8. Despite that result, Pearl knows that the Tigers have plenty to improve on in the rematch.

He says that the Gators scored 22 points off turnovers and 21 points from offensive rebounds last time out. And the Tigers can’t afford those types of mistakes against the up-tempo, pressing Gators at home, he says.

“Obviously, this is a huge game for Florida to get back into the race,” Pearl said. “Don’t forget, they’ve got some high-quality nonconference wins, and they’ve got a great win over Ohio State in the nonconference. They’ve got a schedule remaining that gives them the opportunity to get into this thing with a couple of wins, Auburn included.”

According to Pearl, part of the reason that the Tigers have struggled down in Gainesville so much is because of the style that Florida head coach Mike White uses on offense.

Pearl says that White is an outstanding ball-screen offensive coach and coaches that know how to coach ball-screen offense also know how to defend against it.

“We’ve been a historically pretty heavy ball-screen offensive team,” Pearl said. “We are now this year, too. So I think that gives them an advantage.”