Auburn loses offensive lineman for rest of season

Auburn junior offensive lineman Brandon Council will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday.

Council went down during the second half of the Tigers’ 35-28 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday and had to be helped to the sidelines. Redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones filled in at right guard for the remainder of the game.

"He had a pretty severe knee injury. That was real tough because he’s really coming on," Malzahn said. "He’s a super person and a really good player. That’s going to be a tough blow."

Council started at right guard in the Tigers’ first five games this fall after transferring to Auburn from Akron. He was a three-year starter for the Zips and proved to be a versatile athlete up front, as he played left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle.

Malzahn said they have not discussed Council, who is a senior, returning in 2021 due to the NCAA not counting this year against any college football player’s eligibility. The Tigers head coach did say that there “could be a good chance” of that happening.

Now the question becomes who steps up for Auburn in Council’s place.