Auburn makes football staff re-assignments official

A day after naming Cadillac Williams Auburn's interim, the first-time head coach now has his staff in place for the remainder of the season.
Offensive line coach Will Friend and receivers coach Ike Hilliard will oversee Auburn's offense as co-offensive coordinators while maintaining their position coach roles, according to Auburn's game notes. Kendall Simmons will assist Friend in duties as offensive line coach, Mike Hartline will oversee the quarterbacks, and Joe Bernardi will be the program's tight ends coach.
Former assistants Eric Kiesau and Brad Bedell were not listed, and according to multiple reports, the respective offensive coordinator and tight ends coach were both fired Monday, along with off-field staffers Brad Larrondo (associate athletic director and football chief of staff), Jeff Pitman (strength and conditioning coach), Drew Fabianich (general manager) and Darren Uscher (director of recruiting).
Five of the six had previously worked on Bryan Harsin's staff at Boise State, with Fabianich being the outlier. The former Dallas Cowboys national scout had Harsin ties, having first met him when Harsin was the offensive coordinator at Texas.
On3 first reported those firings, with reports from 247Sports and AL.com later corroborating.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who was also a Harsin assistant at Boise, is still listed as the program's defensive coordinator.
An Auburn alumnus, Simmons joined the program's staff in 2019. Hartline, a former college quarterback and brother of Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline, was promoted from an analyst role. Bernardi was formerly the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at San Jose State before joining Harsin's staff this offseason.
PHOTOS: 23 Auburn football head coaching candidates
Houston associate head coach/defensive coordinator Doug Belk
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell
Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze
Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
Tennessee offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Alabama co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee
Oklahoma offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold
Georgia run game coordinator and running backs coach Dell McGee
Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.
“Bryan Harsin came in for what was Auburn’s first ‘regular’ season since the pandemic, with a full capacity stadium and all the room in the world for growth. Instead, students were subjected to insane losses.”