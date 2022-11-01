Auburn makes football staff re-assignments official

A day after naming Cadillac Williams Auburn's interim, the first-time head coach now has his staff in place for the remainder of the season.

Offensive line coach Will Friend and receivers coach Ike Hilliard will oversee Auburn's offense as co-offensive coordinators while maintaining their position coach roles, according to Auburn's game notes. Kendall Simmons will assist Friend in duties as offensive line coach, Mike Hartline will oversee the quarterbacks, and Joe Bernardi will be the program's tight ends coach.

Former assistants Eric Kiesau and Brad Bedell were not listed, and according to multiple reports, the respective offensive coordinator and tight ends coach were both fired Monday, along with off-field staffers Brad Larrondo (associate athletic director and football chief of staff), Jeff Pitman (strength and conditioning coach), Drew Fabianich (general manager) and Darren Uscher (director of recruiting).

Five of the six had previously worked on Bryan Harsin's staff at Boise State, with Fabianich being the outlier. The former Dallas Cowboys national scout had Harsin ties, having first met him when Harsin was the offensive coordinator at Texas.

On3 first reported those firings, with reports from 247Sports and AL.com later corroborating.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who was also a Harsin assistant at Boise, is still listed as the program's defensive coordinator.

An Auburn alumnus, Simmons joined the program's staff in 2019. Hartline, a former college quarterback and brother of Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline, was promoted from an analyst role. Bernardi was formerly the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at San Jose State before joining Harsin's staff this offseason.