Auburn makes quick work of Akron to open season, Bryan Harsin era in style

With a big crowd finally back in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers gave the home fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday night.
Auburn took control early in its season opener against Akron and never looked back in a 60-10 victory to begin Bryan Harsin’s tenure as Tigers head coach.
The Tigers saw several players step up in the victory, including quarterback Bo Nix, who completed his first 11 passes and ended the night with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“Proud of those guys. It was awesome to be out there and in front of this crowd. They had great energy. That’s something that we can’t simulate in practice, that environment, and it was awesome tonight. It was rocking all the way through the game,” Harsin said. “The environment, the fans, just being out there in the stadium, I thought for our guys was exciting and for everybody on that sideline. We enjoyed that, we appreciate it, and it certainly helped aid in the win.”
Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) wasted little time in showing off its firepower while also providing a stifling defensive effort against Akron (0-1, 0-0 MAC).
The Tigers quickly shut down Akron’s opening drive to set the stage for running back Tank Bigsby, who made the most of his early carries. Bigsby toted the ball four times on the Tigers’ opening possession, the last being a 32-yard touchdown run to put Auburn up six with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Nearly two-and-a-half minutes later, Nix showed he was capable of getting a number of passing targets involved in order to keep the offense rolling.
Nix completed four passes on the Tigers’ eight-play drive, with Bigsby being the only receiver to catch more than one pass. Bigsby’s counterpart at running back, Shaun Shivers, ended this drive with points when he caught a Nix pass out of the backfield, rumbled down toward the goal line, lowered his helmet into an Akron defender and scored on a 19-yard reception.
The Nix-to-Shivers connection handed Auburn a 13-0 lead with 1:14 to go in the opening quarter.
“Going into the season I was asked a lot about who are going to be those guys that step up, and I kind of really didn’t know because there were so many of them. So many possibilities,” Nix said. “As we saw tonight, there’s a bunch of guys that are doing their jobs at a high level and they’re continuing to get open and make plays for our offense and that just helps our whole offense.”
Harsin’s Boise State squads made it a habit to make teams pay after turnovers, and his first game with the Tigers featured much of the same.
One play after Akron turned the ball over on downs, Nix and Ja’Varrius Johnson made the Zips pay. Johnson raced downfield past the Akron defense when Nix spotted him, fired the pass 35 yards in the air and hit Johnson on the 5-yard line. Johnson did the rest and found the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career.
The Tigers didn’t let up after Johnson’s receiving score, either.
While the Akron offense floundered, the Auburn offense continued finding ways to make the Zips pay. Six plays after Nix hit Johnson on a deep shot, the junior QB spotted Kobe Hudson, who caught Nix’s pass just outside the goal line, spun around a would-be tackler, and scored on a 28-yard reception.
In total, Nix completed 22 passes to seven different receivers in the victory.
Bigsby found the end zone again on Auburn’s next drive for Auburn’s fifth and final touchdown of the first half. The Tigers did add more points before intermission, as the offense picked up 65 yards on eight plays before kicker Anders Carlson tacked on a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter’s final seconds.
Bigsby clocked out having taken 13 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns — ending the night averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
The disparity between the Auburn and Akron offense was glaring after two quarters. While the Tigers rolled up 382 total yards and posted their most first-half points since scoring 42 on Mississippi State in 2019, Akron managed only 74 yards and a paltry 2.4 yards per play.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 44 in the early minutes of the third quarter courtesy Shivers’ 26-yard run. From there, Auburn relied on its backups to mostly hold Akron in check and cruise to a season-opening win.
Auburn ended the victory with 612 yards of offense.
“It was just good to be out there and see our guys play and cut it loose, and we did get an opportunity to get a lot of guys in, which is going to help us as we go back and study the film and look at some of the things we know we have to get better at,” Harsin said. “We have 24 hours to celebrate this win. We’ll come back tomorrow, get everybody back, get everybody focused, and we’ll move on to our next opponent.”
The Tigers will be back in action Saturday when they host Alabama State.