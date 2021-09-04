Auburn makes quick work of Akron to open season, Bryan Harsin era in style

Nearly two-and-a-half minutes later, Nix showed he was capable of getting a number of passing targets involved in order to keep the offense rolling.

Nix completed four passes on the Tigers’ eight-play drive, with Bigsby being the only receiver to catch more than one pass. Bigsby’s counterpart at running back, Shaun Shivers, ended this drive with points when he caught a Nix pass out of the backfield, rumbled down toward the goal line, lowered his helmet into an Akron defender and scored on a 19-yard reception.

The Nix-to-Shivers connection handed Auburn a 13-0 lead with 1:14 to go in the opening quarter.

“Going into the season I was asked a lot about who are going to be those guys that step up, and I kind of really didn’t know because there were so many of them. So many possibilities,” Nix said. “As we saw tonight, there’s a bunch of guys that are doing their jobs at a high level and they’re continuing to get open and make plays for our offense and that just helps our whole offense.”

Harsin’s Boise State squads made it a habit to make teams pay after turnovers, and his first game with the Tigers featured much of the same.