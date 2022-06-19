‘Auburn Man through and through’: Hudson’s journey brings him back to Omaha in orange and blue

OMAHA, Neb. — Auburn is back at the College World Series. And just like in 1997, Tim Hudson is a big reason why.

Hudson has had a ‘tough’ road since joining the Auburn coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season. It hasn’t always been easy.

But now he’s made it to the grandest stage as a coach, the same way he did as a player.

And his pitchers have been a pivotal for Auburn on the way to the College World Series.

“We took our lumps along the way,” Hudson said this week in Omaha, “but I think all that’s paying off now with our boys, and they’ve grown up a ton in the last couple of years.”

Hudson’s first year on staff as pitching coach was cut short by COVID-19. Then the following year saw a bevy of injuries to Auburn pitchers, all while Hudson made the transition from pro player to college coach.

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson called Hudson’s three years on staff “a hell of a tough time.”

“He’s grinded it out,” Thompson said. “And I think somebody could do a quick Google search and see that Tim Hudson does not have to be getting up every day grinding to coach college baseball to make ends meet.”

Hudson joined Auburn’s staff in January 2020 as he finished up his degree on a volunteer basis. It’s a status he’s maintained the past three seasons, and it goes back to his love for the school.

“I’m an Auburn Man through and through,” Hudson said. “This university and this baseball program’s done so much for me in my career, that, man, I felt like if I ever had the opportunity to come back and give back and try to help the boys in this program, I’d jump on the opportunity to do it.”

Despite the desire to give back, he faced his first unexpected battle two months later, as Auburn’s 2020 season was put to a halt ahead of the start of SEC play on March 13.

The Tigers’ 55-game slate for that season was dwindled to 18, and the new pitching coach had to wait an extra year to take on what he described as a notable learning curve in full.

The former MLB All-Star had a new workload and pace. There was no longer the sole focus on just his own performance. Now, he was tasked with managing the performance of 20-plus 18- to 22-year-olds.

He was learning new pitching strategies, too, that differed quite a bit from what he was familiar with at the major-league level for the past two decades, and he juggled the class schedules and social lives of his players, as well as his own as he continued wrapping up his own degree through the fall 2021 semester.

“And then, oh yeah, by the way, there’s baseball, you know?” Hudson said with a chuckle.

In his first full season, Hudson’s staff dealt with struggles not only in regards to their performance, but their health. At least five different pitchers missed time to injuries, including senior Jack Owen, All-American Cody Greenhill and future MLB draft pick Richard Fitts.

As a result of the injuries, Auburn was never able to nail down a consistent starting rotation. Owen made nine starts, and Greenhill and Fitts each made eight, but younger pitchers filled in as well, with Trace Bright making a team-high 11 starts, Mason Barnett making six and then-freshman Joseph Gonzalez making five.

The team’s 5.24 ERA in 2021 was the second-worst in the SEC and its worst since 2009, marking only the second time in the previous decade that the Tigers mustered a plus-5.00 ERA.

A year later, though, and the staff has improved significantly. As a unit, they’re on pace to set Auburn’s single-season strikeout record, and they’ve played a significant role on the road to Omaha.

Most notably, Auburn’s bullpen led it from a Super Regional in Corvallis, Oregon, to Nebraska.

Tommy Sheehan, Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter buckled down for 8⅓ innings while giving up one run en route to a 7-5 win in Game One. In poetic fashion, Skipper and Burkhalter — Auburn’s most dominant bullpen arms this year — recorded the win and save, respectively, in Game Three to punch the Tigers’ ticket to Omaha.

And though it took a backseat to Auburn’s bats, starting pitching played a vital role for the Tigers in the Auburn Regional.

Both Bright and Barnett, who settled into starting roles this season, recorded career highs in strikeouts en route to wins, and Gonzalez, who had been Auburn’s most consistent starter this season, pitched the Tigers to a win over a Florida State program they hadn’t beaten in the postseason since 1997.

Gonzalez, who started Auburn’s Saturday game against Ole Miss, said Hudson is the reason he throws his best pitch right now, his two-seam fastball.

“All the knowledge he has and has gave us, it’s awesome,” Gonzalez. “He’s been a huge part for us.”

Hudson found success at every level of his playing career. He won a state title at Glenwood School in Phenix City in 1993. He was SEC Player of the Year in ‘97, batting .396 and striking out 165 players for Auburn. And most notably, he pitched for 17 seasons in at the MLB-level, garnering four All-Star Selections, a World Series ring in 2014, and a spot on the ballot for Cooperstown in 2021.

Despite all that, Hudson said any success he’s seen in his three seasons as Auburn’s pitching coach has been a lot more gratifying than the success of his playing days, and it ties back to how much he cares for his players.

“As a coach, I have 24, 25 pitchers that I’m working with and every single pitcher on that staff may have an awesome game, except for one or two of those,” Hudson said. “If one of those one or two kids has a bad game, it kind of feels like I had a bad game. Where as a player, if I had a good game, I had a good game. If I didn’t, I didn’t.

“It’s almost like all your kids. If you have three kids and two of them are having an awesome day, and one of them’s not, then you have an awful day.”

When Hudson and Thompson first discussed the former joining the staff, it was proposed on a year-to-year basis, and Thompson further acknowledged Thursday that he doesn’t know how much longer Hudson will do this.

And while the experience has made an impact on Hudson, his presence has made an equal impact on the program.

“There’s some special, elite stuff with what he’s done by being able to come back into our program that I’ll never forget,” Thompson said. “And I’m going to enjoy every day that he continues to want to do this for the program, whether it’s over at the end of this year or we’ve got three, four more years together. Who knows? But he wanted to give back to Auburn because Auburn created, spring-boarded a career for him, and I’ll forever be grateful.”

