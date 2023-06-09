The additions continued for Auburn basketball Friday, as Navarro (Texas) College center Addarin Scott committed to play for Bruce Pearl next season.

Scott is the fifth addition to what’ll be an overhauled roster for Auburn’s 2023-24 season, joining Aden Holloway, Denver Jones, Chaney Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara as the program’s new additions.

Listed as a center, the 6-foot-9 Scott posted five double-doubles in 31 contests last season. He averaged 9.3 points per contest while making 28 starts.

Scott coming to Auburn ties the program back to the Lone Star state, which was something coach Bruce Pearl highlighted earlier this year with the hiring of former Texas Tech assistant Corey Williams to his staff.

“The fact that he was most recently from Texas Tech, had spent a lot of time down there,” Pearl said April 30 at an AMBUSH event in Huntsville. “With Texas, Oklahoma, and A&M already in the league, I think Texas could be the next place that we might want to go and start to recruit.”

The addition of Scott presumably marks the 12th and final scholarship player on Auburn's roster for next season. He'll join a front court loaded with experience in returners Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore. That group also includes the additions of Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson and JUCO forward Chad Baker-Mazara.