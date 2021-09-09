Auburn men’s basketball announces 2021-22 conference schedule

The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team will kick off conference play this season against one of the SEC’s top teams.
Auburn will begin SEC play this season by hosting LSU on Dec. 29. The game between the Tigers will serve as the start of a busy conference slate for Auburn, which is hoping to take a step forward after finishing 11th in the conference last season.
After opening SEC action against LSU, the Tigers travel to South Carolina on Jan. 4 before hosting Florida on Jan 8. They’ll play road games at Alabama on Jan. 11 and Ole Miss on Jan. 15 before coming back to Auburn Arena to play Georgia on Jan. 18 and Kentucky on Jan. 22
Following a trip to Missouri on Jan. 25, the Tigers will face Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.
February will feature a home game against Alabama on Feb. 1, road games at Georgia on Feb. 5 and at Arkansas on Feb. 8, home games against Texas A&M on Feb. 12 and Vanderbilt on Feb. 16, home games against Florida on Feb. 19 and Ole Miss on Feb. 23, and a road game at Tennessee on Feb. 26.
Auburn closes conference action by playing at Mississippi State on March 2 and hosting South Carolina on March 5. The SEC Tournament returns to Tampa Bay, Fla. for the first time since 2009 when Amalie Arena hosts the event from March 9-13.
The Tigers are looking to take a step forward after a young 2020-21 squad posted a 13-14 overall record, including a 7-11 mark in SEC play.
Auburn starts its 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 against Morehead State.
Other non-conference games include hosting UL-Monroe on Nov. 12, playing at South Florida on Nov. 19, playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 24-26. The team will also host UCF on Dec. 1 and Yale on Dec. 4, face Nebraska in Atlanta on Dec. 11, host North Alabama on Dec. 14, travel to Saint Louis on Dec. 18 and host Murray State on Dec. 22.