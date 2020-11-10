Auburn men’s basketball announces another non-conference matchup

The Auburn men’s basketball team has officially announced another non-conference game for the 2020-21 season.
Auburn will be playing a home-and-home series with UCF with the first game in Orlando on Nov. 30 and the next meeting coming at Auburn on a date to be determined during the 2021-22 season. The meeting marks the first time the two teams have faced off since 2009.
Tuesday’s announcement fills in another slot for the Tigers as their upcoming schedule becomes clearer and clearer.
Auburn will open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Fort Myers, Florida, against St. Joseph’s as part of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, a four-team tournament that also includes No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 6 Kansas. The Tigers take on Gonzaga at 11 a.m. the next day.
In addition to the season-opening tournament, the Tigers have two other non-conference games already released. The Troy Trojans announced they would be playing at Auburn on Dec. 19, and the Tigers will be facing No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
As for conference action, Auburn will open SEC play at home against Arkansas on Dec. 30. The Tigers have home-and-homes with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss, will host Florida, Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee and will travel to LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Auburn holds a 3-1 all-time record against UCF in a series that had its first matchup in 1985. The Knights won the last meeting 84-74 in November 2009.
UCF enters the season after posting a 16-14 record in 2019-20. The Knights were eighth in the American Athletic Conference when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Auburn, meanwhile, is coming off a 2019-2020 campaign in which the Tigers went 25-6 in Bruce Pearl’s sixth season with the squad. The team sat tied for second in the SEC and was on the precipice of playing in the SEC Tournament when the tournament — and ultimately the entire postseason — was called off.
The Tigers enter the season unranked in the AP’s preseason poll.
