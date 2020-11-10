Auburn men’s basketball announces another non-conference matchup

The Auburn men’s basketball team has officially announced another non-conference game for the 2020-21 season.

Auburn will be playing a home-and-home series with UCF with the first game in Orlando on Nov. 30 and the next meeting coming at Auburn on a date to be determined during the 2021-22 season. The meeting marks the first time the two teams have faced off since 2009.

Tuesday’s announcement fills in another slot for the Tigers as their upcoming schedule becomes clearer and clearer.

Auburn will open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Fort Myers, Florida, against St. Joseph’s as part of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, a four-team tournament that also includes No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 6 Kansas. The Tigers take on Gonzaga at 11 a.m. the next day.

In addition to the season-opening tournament, the Tigers have two other non-conference games already released. The Troy Trojans announced they would be playing at Auburn on Dec. 19, and the Tigers will be facing No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.