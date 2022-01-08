Auburn men’s basketball closes strong to take care of Florida at home

“It felt real good. It felt even better about getting a team win,” said Johnson, who had a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. “My offense played a little piece into the win, but it did feel good a little bit to get back to my old ways and scrap and be the best I can be on the offensive side.”

Florida had managed to answer Auburn shot for shot for most of the second half. At this point, however, the Tigers had the Gators’ number.

Castleton hit another jumper to cut Auburn’s lead to five before the Tigers effectively put the game away. Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and connected on two free throws before Green nailed another deep 3 to put the Tigers ahead by double digits.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson delivered a layup and Smith added a free throw to push the Tigers comfortably ahead 76-63 with 2:22 to go.

“Those guys—Wendell, K.D. and Jabari rise up and make shots,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think Florida probably ran out of gas as well at the end of that game.”

Some of Auburn’s biggest contributors dealt with foul trouble Saturday, which was crucial in the Gators hanging around.

