Auburn men’s basketball closes strong to take care of Florida at home

With Florida boasting all the momentum during a late comeback attempt Saturday night, Auburn forward Jabari Smith simply dribbled down the court and let loose.
Smith had been limited due to foul trouble but came up clutch by drilling a 3-pointer to begin a late scoring surge that was enough to help No. 9 Auburn top the Gators 85-73.
“We all know Jabari makes that shot nine times out of 10, maybe 10 out of 10,” said Auburn forward Jaylin Williams, who played crucial minutes off the bench and had 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks.
Smith set the stage for Auburn (14-1, 3-0 SEC) to close the book on Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC), but he was far from alone. Wendell Green Jr. shook off a so-so start to the action by connecting on several important shots in the second half as did KD Johnson, whose reckless abandon again had the Auburn Arena fans on their feet.
After trailing by double digits for most of the action, Florida cut Auburn’s lead to one on an Anthony Duruji 3-pointer with 8:37 to go. Seconds later, Smith fired back.
Smith came right back down the court on the Tigers’ next possession and drilled a 3 to push the lead to 63-59. After Colin Castleton answered with a layup, Green delivered his own layup and Johnson buried yet another clutch 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a sudden seven-point advantage.
“It felt real good. It felt even better about getting a team win,” said Johnson, who had a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. “My offense played a little piece into the win, but it did feel good a little bit to get back to my old ways and scrap and be the best I can be on the offensive side.”
Florida had managed to answer Auburn shot for shot for most of the second half. At this point, however, the Tigers had the Gators’ number.
Castleton hit another jumper to cut Auburn’s lead to five before the Tigers effectively put the game away. Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and connected on two free throws before Green nailed another deep 3 to put the Tigers ahead by double digits.
Shortly thereafter, Johnson delivered a layup and Smith added a free throw to push the Tigers comfortably ahead 76-63 with 2:22 to go.
“Those guys—Wendell, K.D. and Jabari rise up and make shots,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think Florida probably ran out of gas as well at the end of that game.”
Some of Auburn’s biggest contributors dealt with foul trouble Saturday, which was crucial in the Gators hanging around.
Smith and Walker Kessler found themselves in serious danger in the early minutes of the second half, which forced Auburn’s hand and sent both players to the bench. Those issues opened the door for Castleton, who was quiet with five points in the first half but managed 11 points in just over 11 minutes in the second half to tighten the situation considerably.
To the Tigers’ credit, they showed out when the game was squarely up for grabs.
The story to start Saturday’s action was Auburn starting the first half strong and closing it in the very same fashion.
Smith set the tone in the early minutes with a hard-earned layup on a drive to the basket followed by a jumper that bounced off the backboard and through the net. Smith’s early buckets set the Tigers up well, as they pieced together a commanding 12-5 start capped by a layup from Allen Flanigan, who returned to the team after missing the South Carolina game due to medical reasons.
Auburn pushed its lead to 15-7 with just under 14 minutes to go in the opening half on Johnson’s wide-open 3-pointer. By that point, the Tigers were shooting a cool 60 percent from the floor compared to the Gators’ 33-percent effort.
As the minutes in the first half went along, it was the Tigers’ bench players who truly showed out.
Dylan Cardwell made sure Florida couldn’t take advantage when Kessler hit the bench for a spell, as Cardwell kept Castleton in check and delivered a well-timed block against the preseason All-SEC selection. Cardwell came right back on the next possession by handling the basketball, spotting Zep Jasper all alone under the basket and registering an easy assist thanks to Jasper’s gimmie layup.
Like Cardwell, Williams came through in a considerable way.
Williams had limited time on the floor in the first half, but he seemed to make the most of every minute. In only nine minutes of action before the break, Williams had eight points — at that point tied for the game-high mark — and also registered a block.
“I ain’t never played with a team like this that can have your bench players can start over your starters any night, you know?” Johnson said. “We have all high-level players all through our 12th man.”
Williams was one of four Auburn players to end the night in double figures, joined by Johnson, Green (13) and Smith (13).
Florida threatened to close the gap before halftime, but Auburn had other things in mind. Johnson kept the Gators in check with a pair of free throws followed by a contested 3-pointer with just over a minute to go to help the Tigers hold a nine-point advantage at the break.
Auburn hits the road Tuesday to face rival Alabama. Given the quality of opponent that awaits, Pearl believes his Tigers have to show out in order to take down the Crimson Tide.
“You've got to win the one that's in front of you. Our focus is to get better,” Pearl said. “Clearly, we'll have to play our best game Tuesday night at Alabama.”