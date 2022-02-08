Auburn men’s basketball comes up short in overtime loss to Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers’ recent string of success hit an unwelcomed snag in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Tuesday night.

No. 1 Auburn battled back and forth with Arkansas for two halves but ultimately came up short 80-76 in overtime. The loss to the Razorbacks ends Auburn’s winning streak at 19 games.

Dylan Cardwell gave Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) a 70-69 lead on a putback with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go in overtime when the Razorbacks got going.

Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) regained the lead on two Jaylin Williams free throws with 1:52 remaining in the game. A Wendell Green Jr. turnover provided a prime opportunity for the Razorbacks, which they cashed in on thanks to JD Notae.

Notae got the ball, drove hard to the basket and was fouled, which led to two successful free throws that left Auburn down three with 1:20 to go. Notae followed that with a rebound off a KD Johnson miss before getting the ball to Williams, who was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to push Arkansas’ lead to five with 1:03 to play.

Williams hit another free throw to create a six-point contest with 37 seconds on the clock.