Auburn men’s basketball counting on others to step up with Allen Flanigan sidelined

During the offseason, Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl proclaimed this year's team was capable of making a Final Four run.

While that lofty goal hit a significant snag with wing Allen Flanigan sidelined until at least late November, Pearl still thinks this team can chase a national championship.

"Allen is the fourth-leading returning scorer in the SEC. He's one of the best players returning, and so his loss – that's a big loss in the SEC. It's a big loss in college basketball," Pearl said before Auburn's first practice Tuesday. "I do think we've got some guys that can step up, and I think they will."

Pearl explained his biggest concerns without Flanigan, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on Sept. 3, are the newness of a team that could have four or five new starters and the inexperience of being in big-pressure situations as the year goes along.

The team's greatest strength, in Pearl's estimation, is its depth, a notion that will be tested with the most-proven player out for what could be be all of non-conference play.

Pearl pointed to guard Devan Cambridge as someone who needs to step up while Flanigan rehabs his injury, and Cambridge seemed all in on filling a bigger role.