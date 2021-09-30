Auburn men’s basketball counting on others to step up with Allen Flanigan sidelined

During the offseason, Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl proclaimed this year's team was capable of making a Final Four run.
While that lofty goal hit a significant snag with wing Allen Flanigan sidelined until at least late November, Pearl still thinks this team can chase a national championship.
"Allen is the fourth-leading returning scorer in the SEC. He's one of the best players returning, and so his loss – that's a big loss in the SEC. It's a big loss in college basketball," Pearl said before Auburn's first practice Tuesday. "I do think we've got some guys that can step up, and I think they will."
Pearl explained his biggest concerns without Flanigan, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on Sept. 3, are the newness of a team that could have four or five new starters and the inexperience of being in big-pressure situations as the year goes along.
The team's greatest strength, in Pearl's estimation, is its depth, a notion that will be tested with the most-proven player out for what could be be all of non-conference play.
Pearl pointed to guard Devan Cambridge as someone who needs to step up while Flanigan rehabs his injury, and Cambridge seemed all in on filling a bigger role.
Cambridge explained he's focused on being more vocal as one of the few familiar faces on the Tigers' remade roster. The junior said he's made an effort to be more patient with his shot selection -- which comes after his field-goal percentage dropped significantly in his second season -- and hopes to bring energy to the court much like he did in 2020-21.
"I'm going to have to step up for my brother, you know?" Cambridge said when asked about Flanigan. "We've got to a bunch of players who are going to step up and play bigger roles. I'm looking forward to that and taking the challenge."
Cambridge pointed out that even though the group is still getting to know each other, everyone save true freshman Jabari Smith Jr. has collegiate experience on their resumes.
Cambridge described Smith as a pro who has a commendable work ethic. He later complimented point guard Wendell Green Jr. for his knowledge of the offense and center Walker Kessler for his ability to shoot from 3, stretch the floor, rebound and block shots.
Pearl is putting his team to the test as practice begins with scrimmages against opponents such as UAB and Southern Indiana to expose the Tigers' weaknesses before the season. Those types of obstacles will persist once non-conference play begins, especially with Flanigan unavailable.
Flanigan's injury is a considerable loss for an Auburn team that hopes to replicate its magical run to Minneapolis in 2019. While the junior's absence early on will put more pressure on other players, they believe they can pick up the slack until Flanigan comes back.
"We want to win. We want to get into the tournament and do our best we can as a team," forward Jaylin Williams said. "Al's one of our best defenders, so when he gets back it's going to be unbelievable."