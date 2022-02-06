Auburn men’s basketball eager to grow from road scare against Georgia

There was good news and bad news for the Auburn Tigers after Saturday’s showdown with Georgia.

The bad news was Auburn had plenty to fix after narrowly beating Georgia 74-72. The good news was the Tigers would be making those corrections after yet another victory.

Auburn struggled considerably in the second half but finished strong to hold off Georgia, the SEC’s last-place team. The statistics after the Tigers’ 19th straight victory spoke to the day’s issues: Auburn shot 32 percent from the field and 10 percent from 3-point range in the second half and turned the ball over 14 times, its fifth-highest total of the season.

“We just got to hit open shots, you know?” said Wendell Green Jr., who had 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting. “They were scoring. We’ve got to get more stops, but mainly we just got to hit open shots. I know personally I couldn’t hit a shot in the second half, but really, if we hit open shots the game’s not as close as it is, and we need more stops.”

One of Auburn’s most surprising issues came with its bigs, which couldn’t quite take the game over against Georgia like they did four days earlier against Alabama.