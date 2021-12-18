Auburn men’s basketball eager to make most of road trip to play Saint Louis

With two games left until conference play begins, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is expecting his Tigers to be tested again Saturday night.

No. 13 Auburn (8-1) is headed north for only its second true road game of the season to face Saint Louis (8-3) at 8 p.m. CT Saturday night. The Tigers enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak; the Billikens, meanwhile, snapped a quick two-game skid by beating Boston College last Saturday.

Pearl pointed out Friday that Saint Louis is 69th in the NET rankings and Murray State – Auburn’s next opponent – is 50th. Given those resumes, the veteran coach emphasized the Tigers improving in areas that have plagued them throughout the young season.

“They’ve both got some championship DNA,” Pearl said of Auburn’s next two opponents. “[We have to continue] to guard with the kind of effort and energy that we’ve guarding with, pick up our physicality and then work harder to do a better job executing offensively. If we can improve on those three things, we’ll be making progress.”

Saturday’s game will be a much-appreciated return to normalcy for Pearl, who sat out the last two games due to a suspension handed down by the NCAA.