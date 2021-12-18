Auburn men’s basketball eager to make most of road trip to play Saint Louis

With two games left until conference play begins, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is expecting his Tigers to be tested again Saturday night.
No. 13 Auburn (8-1) is headed north for only its second true road game of the season to face Saint Louis (8-3) at 8 p.m. CT Saturday night. The Tigers enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak; the Billikens, meanwhile, snapped a quick two-game skid by beating Boston College last Saturday.
Pearl pointed out Friday that Saint Louis is 69th in the NET rankings and Murray State – Auburn’s next opponent – is 50th. Given those resumes, the veteran coach emphasized the Tigers improving in areas that have plagued them throughout the young season.
“They’ve both got some championship DNA,” Pearl said of Auburn’s next two opponents. “[We have to continue] to guard with the kind of effort and energy that we’ve guarding with, pick up our physicality and then work harder to do a better job executing offensively. If we can improve on those three things, we’ll be making progress.”
Saturday’s game will be a much-appreciated return to normalcy for Pearl, who sat out the last two games due to a suspension handed down by the NCAA.
Pearl pointed out Friday that not much changed around the program due to the suspension because the only time he wasn’t around the team was on game day. He credited the team for executing in his absence and commended the work of assistants Wes Flanigan and Steven Pearl, who took turns as acting head coach.
Watching Auburn on TV rather than the bench offered a new experience for Pearl, but he said doing so made several characteristics about his team stand out.
“You noticed the fact that we’ve got depth. That jumped out of the screen. And we’re talented. I thought we play hard,” Pearl said. “I think those things were things that, you know – ‘cause I don’t ever think we play hard enough when I’m coaching them. I know we’re talented, but you could sort of see the depth and the talent in the different pieces that we have.”
Pearl added the challenges he mentioned before – guarding with effort, becoming more physical and executing more offensively – were also just as obvious watching from a screen as it is in person.
Pearl described Saint Louis as a good offensive team that plays a physical style on defense and rebounds well. He noted the Billikens change defenses effectively and that they’re known for changing up how they attack teams game to game, which puts the onus on the Tigers to be able to adjust.
“This will be like third- or fourth-best team we’ve played so far based on their math. It’s a Quad 1 opportunity for us,” Pearl said.
The good news for Pearl is his team is getting healthy leading up to the game.
Pearl said forward Jaylin Williams, who sat out the North Alabama game with a toe injury, has a chance to return to action and that forward Chris Moore appears to be over a flu bug that kept him from playing against Nebraska.
Pearl also said wing Allen Flanigan, who has yet to play this season, it practicing with contact now in hopes of returning to play soon.
“I don’t know what [Flanigan’s] status is for tomorrow – probably doubtful – but we’re in a good spot health-wise,” Pearl said. “He’s getting closer. He really is.”