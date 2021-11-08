Auburn men’s basketball embraces challenge of facing Morehead State to open season

The Auburn Tigers recognize they’ll have to show up ready to play in their season opener Tuesday.
Auburn (0-0, 0-0 SEC) begins its 2021-22 campaign at 7 p.m. against Morehead State (0-0, 0-0 OVC). The Tigers have high hopes entering the season but will have to get off to a strong start to beat an Eagles team flying high after making the NCAA Tournament last season.
“I get a chance to walk into my locker room and tell my players, ‘This is what an NCAA Tournament team looks like.’ [Morehead State head coach] Preston Spradlin has done a tremendous job with this team,” Auburn’s Bruce Pearl said Sunday. “Seven returning letterwinners. Great guard play. Really well coached and playing pretty well.”
The Tigers have a talented-filled roster, but Pearl explained the team’s 68-54 exhibition victory over Southern Indiana exposed some real weaknesses.
Pearl was asked about Auburn’s 15 turnovers in the exhibition, and the veteran coach explained getting everyone on the same page while pushing the pace like the Tigers hope to will be trial-and-error. He also noted Auburn doesn’t have a great inside game yet, noting the team needs to get Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith Jr. going and must scheme up plays to make that happen.
Above all else, though, Pearl was concerned with how Auburn’s starters played against Southern Indiana, leaving the window open for potential change.
“They did not play great together, and our bench was really, really good. All the guys who came off the bench – KD Johnson, Lior Berman, Chris Moore, Dylan Cardwell, Jaylin Williams – all played well,” Pearl said. “Whether or not there could potentially be a couple of those guys who were coming off the bench, whether we could mix them into the starting lineup, I still haven’t decided that yet.
“That’s a possibility, just because — to get the right kind of chemistry, combination of physicality and defense, rebounding, offense. That still very much is a work-in-progress.”
Auburn wing Devan Cambridge discussed his takeaways from the scrimmage, saying what stood out to him was the need for better communication, particularly on defense. As one of the veterans on this year’s team, Cambridge made sure to explain to his teammates how loud Auburn Arena can be, adding everyone has to be vocal so the Tigers stay on the same page.
Cambridge is one of a handful of experienced Auburn players who have been on Auburn’s court when the fans have it rocking. While it’s been quite a while since the arena was filled, Cambridge is looking forward to finally experiencing it again – and this time with a new cast of teammates.
“It’s a different energy, especially with the guys that we have on the team now,” Cambridge said. “It felt good to be out there again [for the exhibition], and I’m ready for Tuesday. I’m ready for this year.”