Auburn men’s basketball embraces challenge of facing Morehead State to open season

“They did not play great together, and our bench was really, really good. All the guys who came off the bench – KD Johnson, Lior Berman, Chris Moore, Dylan Cardwell, Jaylin Williams – all played well,” Pearl said. “Whether or not there could potentially be a couple of those guys who were coming off the bench, whether we could mix them into the starting lineup, I still haven’t decided that yet.

“That’s a possibility, just because — to get the right kind of chemistry, combination of physicality and defense, rebounding, offense. That still very much is a work-in-progress.”

Auburn wing Devan Cambridge discussed his takeaways from the scrimmage, saying what stood out to him was the need for better communication, particularly on defense. As one of the veterans on this year’s team, Cambridge made sure to explain to his teammates how loud Auburn Arena can be, adding everyone has to be vocal so the Tigers stay on the same page.

Cambridge is one of a handful of experienced Auburn players who have been on Auburn’s court when the fans have it rocking. While it’s been quite a while since the arena was filled, Cambridge is looking forward to finally experiencing it again – and this time with a new cast of teammates.

“It’s a different energy, especially with the guys that we have on the team now,” Cambridge said. “It felt good to be out there again [for the exhibition], and I’m ready for Tuesday. I’m ready for this year.”