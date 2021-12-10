Auburn men’s basketball faces off with Nebraska in Holiday Hoopsgiving showdown

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pearl credited Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge as the best point guard Auburn will have faced this year, later saying he finishes well and has the rare ability to score at the basket just as well as he does outside the paint. Pearl said guard Bryce McGowens is a future pro, forward Derrick Walker is playing well in his role and guards Keisei Tominaga and CJ Wilcher are talented shooters.

Reports circulated Thursday that Nebraska was dealing with flu issues within its team, something Pearl said Auburn has also dealt with to a lesser extent. The illness has been part of an unusual week for Auburn’s players, who didn’t have a mid-week game and spent time preparing for and taking their final exams.

While Pearl was pleased overall with how the Tigers handled the weird week, he admitted he won’t know for sure how things go until game day.

“I think they've handled it well. Finals have been a focus, you know. Guys who work really hard this semester,” Pearl said. “Today being Thursday was really more of our first day back where we're really focused on basketball.”

Looking at Saturday’s matchup, Pearl stressed the need for chaos.