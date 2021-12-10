Auburn men’s basketball faces off with Nebraska in Holiday Hoopsgiving showdown

Following a week since their last game, the Auburn Tigers will return to the floor Saturday morning against a Big Ten squad eager to prove itself as a contender.
No. 18 Auburn (7-1) takes on Nebraska (5-5) at 10:30 a.m. CT Saturday in Atlanta’s StateFarm Arena as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament. The matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPN2, pits a surging Tigers squad against a Fred Hoiberg-led Cornhuskers team that sits two wins away from their win totals from each of the past two seasons.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl will serve the start of his two-game suspension Saturday. Assistant Wes Flanigan will lead the Tigers against the Cornhuskers in his absence.
Pearl pointed out Thursday the rarity of playing a Big Ten team and also noted how tough Nebraska’s schedule has been so far this season. The Cornhuskers have faced off with NC State, Indiana, Michigan and Creighton as part of their start to the season, and their competitive nature in those games has Pearl convinced Saturday’s matchup will be a tough one.
“It's, like, Auburn at a neutral site? That's like a breather compared to the last, you know, three games that they've had,” Pearl said.
Hoiberg came to Nebraska with the goal of rebuilding the Cornhuskers program. From what Pearl’s seen, he has the players to make it happen.
Pearl credited Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge as the best point guard Auburn will have faced this year, later saying he finishes well and has the rare ability to score at the basket just as well as he does outside the paint. Pearl said guard Bryce McGowens is a future pro, forward Derrick Walker is playing well in his role and guards Keisei Tominaga and CJ Wilcher are talented shooters.
Reports circulated Thursday that Nebraska was dealing with flu issues within its team, something Pearl said Auburn has also dealt with to a lesser extent. The illness has been part of an unusual week for Auburn’s players, who didn’t have a mid-week game and spent time preparing for and taking their final exams.
While Pearl was pleased overall with how the Tigers handled the weird week, he admitted he won’t know for sure how things go until game day.
“I think they've handled it well. Finals have been a focus, you know. Guys who work really hard this semester,” Pearl said. “Today being Thursday was really more of our first day back where we're really focused on basketball.”
Looking at Saturday’s matchup, Pearl stressed the need for chaos.
Pearl pointed to forcing the issue defensively against the Cornhuskers and creating turnovers and subsequently transition buckets. He said Auburn likes to create tempo out of that style of play, although Nebraska’s lineup may make that difficult because of how much the Cornhuskers value the ball.
Pearl noted Nebraska can be dangerous when its firing on all cylinders, though struggling to do so offensively is part of the reason why the Cornhuskers are riding a three-game losing streak.
“Their biggest challenge so far this year is they've just not shot it consistently well, and if they make shots, they're going to be really dangerous,” Pearl said. “The reason why they've not won more, it's just having ability to make some shots.”