Auburn men’s basketball falls to UConn in double overtime thriller to open Battle 4 Atlantis

The freshman delivered several clutch moments in Wednesday’s game, and this moment was no different. Smith nailed all three of his free throws, creating a four-point contest with 22 seconds left.

Auburn got its last great chance at yet another rally after Smith’s third and final free throw.

UConn’s in-bound pass wound up going out of bounds, giving the ball back to Auburn with 20 seconds to work with. Smith got the ball and fired off a 3-point attempt, but the shot fell off the mark and the Huskies came down with the rebound.

From there, the Tigers could do little but ride out what remained of the instant classic.

Smith ended the game with 22 points on 4-of-13 shooting and six rebounds.

The Huskies’ late heroics came after Auburn worked its way out of sure trouble in the first overtime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UConn was in position to drain the clock and force Auburn to foul when the UConn ball handler lost control of the ball, which sent it right to Johnson. Johnson, who had delivered several crucial plays in the second half and in overtime, decided his best bet was to hold onto the ball and do the work himself.