Auburn men’s basketball finds out opponent in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

After a strong 2019-2020 season that was cut short, the Auburn men’s basketball team is set to face one of the Big 12’s best this winter.

Auburn will face Baylor on the road as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30. The draw for the Tigers offers a considerable challenge, as the Bears were 26-4 and sat second in the Big 12 when the season came to an abrupt end in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Auburn-Baylor showdown is one of several notable matchups between the two conferences as part of the challenge. Other games include Florida at West Virginia, Texas at Kentucky, Texas Tech at LSU, Kansas at Tennessee, Iowa State at Mississippi State, Alabama at Oklahoma, TCU at Missouri, Arkansas at Oklahoma State and Texas A&M at Kansas State.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Start times and network designations have yet to be announced.

Auburn is coming off a 2019-2020 campaign in which the Tigers went 25-6 in Bruce Pearl’s sixth season with the squad. The team sat tied for second in the SEC and was on the precipice of playing in the SEC Tournament when the tournament — and ultimately the entire season — was canceled.

Auburn trails the all-time series with Baylor 4-2, with Baylor winning the last meeting 74-72 in 2009.