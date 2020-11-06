Auburn men’s basketball finds out SEC schedule for upcoming season

The Auburn men’s basketball team found out its conference schedule for the 2020-21 season when the SEC released its schedule on Friday.

Auburn opens SEC play on Wednesday, Dec. 30 when the Tigers host Arkansas. In addition to its permanent home-and-homes with Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, the Tigers will also play Arkansas and Kentucky twice during league play.

After starting the action with Arkansas, the Tigers hit the road to face Texas A&M on Jan. 2 and at Ole Miss on Jan. 6 before returning home to host Alabama on Jan. 9. Three of the next four conference clashes are away, as Auburn travels to Georgia on Jan. 13, Arkansas on Jan. 20 and South Carolina on Jan. 23 around a home game against Kentucky on Jan. 16.

The Tigers then play at home against Missouri on Jan. 26 before heading to Baylor for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.

Auburn plays the return game of the regular home-and-homes against Georgia on Feb. 2 and Ole Miss on Feb. 6 inside Auburn Arena. The Tigers then play at Vanderbilt on Feb. 9 and at Kentucky on Feb. 13 before taking on Mississippi State on Feb. 16 at home.