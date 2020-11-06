 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn men’s basketball finds out SEC schedule for upcoming season
0 comments
breaking

Auburn men’s basketball finds out SEC schedule for upcoming season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs. Tennessee men's basketball

Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl walks out of the tunnel before Auburn's game with Tennessee on Feb. 22 in Auburn Arena.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Auburn men’s basketball team found out its conference schedule for the 2020-21 season when the SEC released its schedule on Friday.

Auburn opens SEC play on Wednesday, Dec. 30 when the Tigers host Arkansas. In addition to its permanent home-and-homes with Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, the Tigers will also play Arkansas and Kentucky twice during league play.

After starting the action with Arkansas, the Tigers hit the road to face Texas A&M on Jan. 2 and at Ole Miss on Jan. 6 before returning home to host Alabama on Jan. 9. Three of the next four conference clashes are away, as Auburn travels to Georgia on Jan. 13, Arkansas on Jan. 20 and South Carolina on Jan. 23 around a home game against Kentucky on Jan. 16.

The Tigers then play at home against Missouri on Jan. 26 before heading to Baylor for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.

Auburn plays the return game of the regular home-and-homes against Georgia on Feb. 2 and Ole Miss on Feb. 6 inside Auburn Arena. The Tigers then play at Vanderbilt on Feb. 9 and at Kentucky on Feb. 13 before taking on Mississippi State on Feb. 16 at home.

Auburn then heads to LSU on Feb. 20 prior to closing out the annual SEC schedule with two of three at home. Auburn plays host to Florida on Feb. 23 and Tennessee on Feb. 27 before ending the regular season at Alabama on March 2.

The SEC Tournament returns to the Music City when Bridgestone Arena hosts the event in Nashville, Tenn. from March 10‐14.

Below is the entirety of the Tigers’ SEC schedule:

Auburn’s 2021 SEC Schedule

Dec. 30 (Wed.) vs. Arkansas

Jan. 2 (Sat.) at Texas A&M

Jan. 6 (Wed.) at Ole Miss

Jan. 9 (Sat.) vs. Alabama

Jan. 13 (Wed.) at Georgia

Jan. 16 (Sat.) vs. Kentucky

Jan. 20 (Wed.) at Arkansas

Jan. 23 (Sat.) at South Carolina

Jan. 26 (Tue.) vs. Missouri

Feb. 2 (Tue.) vs. Georgia

Feb. 6 (Sat.) vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 9 (Tue.) at Vanderbilt

Feb. 13 (Sat.) at Kentucky

Feb. 16 (Tue.) vs. Mississippi State

Feb. 20 (Sat.) at LSU

Feb. 23 (Tue.) vs. Florida

Feb. 27 (Sat.) vs. Tennessee

March 2 (Tue.) at Alabama

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert