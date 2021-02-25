Auburn men’s basketball game against Mississippi State rescheduled

The Auburn men’s basketball team’s home game against Mississippi State has been rescheduled for the second time.
The SEC announced Thursday that the Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 6, although a tip-off time has yet to be announced. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 before being pushed to Feb. 18 and then postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that prevented Mississippi State from traveling.
The Auburn-Mississippi State game was one of five rescheduled games the conference announced. LSU at Missouri, Texas A&M at Arkansas and South Carolina at Kentucky will be played on March 6, and Florida at Tennessee will be played on March 7.
Additionally, the conference added Alabama at Georgia and Vanderbilt at Ole Miss for Saturday as “new games that mirror the site of previous matchups to help balance team’s home and away schedules,” per the conference’s press release.
Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was asked on Feb. 19 about the value of potentially rescheduling the Mississippi State game.
“Look, every game we can get we want to get, and yet we’ll just see,” Pearl said. “Whatever the conference decides, we’ll understand and be supportive of. Let’s take advantage of the teams that we know we have on the schedule right now.”
Auburn will end its season with a home game against Tennessee on Saturday, a road game against Alabama on Tuesday and the home game against Mississippi State the following Saturday. The Tigers will not compete in the SEC Tournament nor the NCAA Tournament due to a self-imposed postseason ban.
The Tigers enter this final stretch of play riding a three-game losing streak and with point guard Sharife Cooper’s status uncertain due to an ankle injury.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, has won two of its last three games and ends the regular season by hosting Alabama on Saturday, playing a road game against Texas A&M on Wednesday then traveling to Auburn the following Saturday.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told reporters on Feb. 15 that the Bulldogs did not practice that day due to weather but planned to reconvene Tuesday. Pearl said the Tigers were preparing in the event the game was delayed, which was ultimately announced later that day.