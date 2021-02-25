Auburn men’s basketball game against Mississippi State rescheduled

The Auburn men’s basketball team’s home game against Mississippi State has been rescheduled for the second time.

The SEC announced Thursday that the Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 6, although a tip-off time has yet to be announced. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 before being pushed to Feb. 18 and then postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that prevented Mississippi State from traveling.

The Auburn-Mississippi State game was one of five rescheduled games the conference announced. LSU at Missouri, Texas A&M at Arkansas and South Carolina at Kentucky will be played on March 6, and Florida at Tennessee will be played on March 7.

Additionally, the conference added Alabama at Georgia and Vanderbilt at Ole Miss for Saturday as “new games that mirror the site of previous matchups to help balance team’s home and away schedules,” per the conference’s press release.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was asked on Feb. 19 about the value of potentially rescheduling the Mississippi State game.