Auburn men’s basketball gets home game with Kentucky as SEC opponents are named

The Auburn men’s basketball team will host Kentucky for what will surely be a sellout in Auburn Arena this season.

All the SEC’s home and road games for the upcoming season were announced Wednesday.

Auburn will play eight SEC games at home against these opponents: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will play eight SEC games on the road against these opponents: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

A Kentucky home game has always made men’s basketball season that much more exciting on the Plains. With these designations, Auburn also avoids a road game at LSU.

Auburn will play Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss twice as usual, while this season also playing Florida and South Carolina twice.

