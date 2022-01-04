Auburn men’s basketball handles South Carolina in SEC road victory

Moore’s slam left South Carolina trailing by 13 with 10:15 left before halftime. Nearly a minute later, the Tigers’ bench had outscored South Carolina’s entire team by a 15-12 margin.

South Carolina’s stretches of momentum were few and far between, which gave Auburn all the runway it needed to maintain control. The Gamecocks got within nine points with six minutes left in the opening half only for Auburn to fire off nine unanswered, five of which came from Green.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Green delivered Auburn’s final points of the half on a 3-pointer to close the first 20 minutes with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists — all-team highs in the first half. Green ended the night with 22 points along with five rebounds and five assists.

Green was a major part of an excellent showing from the floor for the Tigers. Auburn shot just under 58 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes before closing the night at just under 53 percent.

The Tigers didn’t let up coming out of the break, either.