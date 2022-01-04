Auburn men’s basketball handles South Carolina in SEC road victory

The Auburn Tigers made themselves right at home on the road Tuesday night.
No. 9 Auburn jumped on South Carolina from the start of the action and held off the Gamecocks late on the way to an 81-66 victory. The win featured an excellent performance from guard Wendell Green Jr. as part of a Tigers bench that scored 40 points in the win.
Auburn (13-1, 2-0 SEC) hit the court hot and left South Carolina (9-4, 0-1 SEC) searching for points from the start.
The Tigers overcame a modest 6-2 South Carolina lead in the game’s opening minutes by rattling off nine unanswered off the hands of Zep Jasper, Jabari Smith, Dylan Cardwell and Green.
Green was just getting going with his first bucket of the night, as he followed it with a layup and a jumper to put the Tigers up 15-10 with 12:35 to go in the first half.
Green’s two buckets were the start of a two-and-a-half minute stretch during which several of the Tigers’ reserves made the Gamecocks pay offensively.
Following a Walker Kessler fastbreak dunk and a Jasper jumper, Chris Moore came through with a layup before Jaylin Williams tacked on two points himself. South Carolina’s AJ Wilson countered with a layup before Moore made another big play, this time getting under the basket uncontested, catching a pass from Williams and dunking the basketball.
Moore’s slam left South Carolina trailing by 13 with 10:15 left before halftime. Nearly a minute later, the Tigers’ bench had outscored South Carolina’s entire team by a 15-12 margin.
South Carolina’s stretches of momentum were few and far between, which gave Auburn all the runway it needed to maintain control. The Gamecocks got within nine points with six minutes left in the opening half only for Auburn to fire off nine unanswered, five of which came from Green.
Green delivered Auburn’s final points of the half on a 3-pointer to close the first 20 minutes with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists — all-team highs in the first half. Green ended the night with 22 points along with five rebounds and five assists.
Green was a major part of an excellent showing from the floor for the Tigers. Auburn shot just under 58 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes before closing the night at just under 53 percent.
The Tigers didn’t let up coming out of the break, either.
Auburn matched South Carolina step for step in the opening minutes of the second half to make sure the Tigers’ lead remained comfortable. Those early minutes were dominated by Kessler, who came through with four of Auburn’s first eight minutes of the half.
Green added to his highlight reel with just under 15 minutes to go in the game by stealing the ball and hitting a well-lofted floater before getting back on defense and drawing a charge against the reeling Gamecocks.
When Williams brought down a powerful dunk with 11:29 to go, the Tigers held a 20-point advantage. Shortly thereafter, South Carolina made things interesting.
The Gamecocks rattled off an 8-0 run late in the going to get within eight points of the Tigers with 6:44 to go. Auburn struggled to stop the run with points but benefitted on missed opportunities by South Carolina before Smith stopped the Gamecocks in their tracks courtesy a jumper with 5:10 to go.
From there, South Carolina never got closer than 10 points. Jasper's 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining effectively put the game out of reach.
Jasper ended the night with 13 points along with three assists.
Auburn looks to stretch its winning streak to 11 when it returns to action Saturday at home against Florida.