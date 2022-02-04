Auburn men’s basketball hits the road to face rival Georgia

With nine SEC games in the books, the Auburn Tigers have an unblemished record and have high hopes of keeping it up.
If the Tigers want to start the second half of conference play as well as they finished the first, they’ll have to take care of business on the road this weekend.
No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-0 SEC) is headed east to face Georgia (6-16, 1-8 SEC) at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers have continued their march through the regular season with 18 straight wins and will be facing a Bulldogs squad that has lost 10 of its last 11 games.
With Auburn set to travel to Athens on Saturday and to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Tuesday, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl is hopeful his team will play just as well away from Auburn Arena.
“How we do on the road matters to me. I think historically people have, as they would and as they should, have recognized The Jungle and the great homecourt advantage Auburn enjoys,” Pearl said. “Hopefully we're going to try to add to that as our next two are on the road.”
The Tigers aim to take care of another rival for the second time this season – Auburn beat Georgia 83-60 on Jan. 19 – after doing just that earlier this week.
Auburn withstood a couple true runs by Alabama on Tuesday and took the game over in the final minutes of the second half in a 100-81 victory. The win featured a standout performance by center Walker Kessler, who was limited to only 12 minutes the first time he faced Alabama but put together a 14-point, 12-rebound and eight-block outing this time around
“He’s the best player in college basketball in the air. Defensively, obviously, protecting the rim, but offensively, making plays,” Pearl said of Kessler. “You get above your feet, and there’s all that contact, and you’re really not sure about how things are going to be when you land. Look, it’s not the fall, you know? Nobody jumps off a cliff and dies on the way down; it’s the landing.
“He’s not afraid to put himself in compromising positions, catch the ball, finish and land.”
Pearl also lauded the recent efforts of Allen Flanigan, who has been rounding into form after injuring his Achilles back in September. Pearl said Flanigan’s progress defensively have been particularly impressive and reiterated the junior’s efforts in that department will be tremendously helpful for the Tigers moving forward.
Kessler, Flanigan and the rest of the Tigers will be counted on to take care of a Georgia team that is squarely situated at the bottom of the SEC standings.
Pearl pointed to the Bulldogs’ ability to get to the free-throw line as well as their willingness to drive into contact as two true strengths. He credited Georgia for how it put 49 first-half points on Arkansas on Wednesday and stressed the importance of Auburn not getting into foul trouble.
As for Georgia’s players, Pearl lauded Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook and Georgia leading scorer Kario Oquendo, who didn’t play against the Tigers last month. Pearl said Oquendo is a downhill scorer and is someone Auburn has to game plan for entering Saturday.
With Auburn officially at the midway point of SEC play, Pearl noted how much he’s emphasized working to get better each game. That’s again the mindset entering Saturday, when the Tigers have a chance to pull off their second sweep of a rival this week.
“Back in November, we weren’t good enough to beat UConn, but we’ve been good enough on that date to beat the team that’s next,” Pearl said. “I can tell you the last two times we’ve been on the road, we’ve been down double-digits to Missouri and Ole Miss. You know the players are going to hear that message loud and clear [Thursday] when we start practice about our last two road games.”