Auburn men’s basketball hits the road to face rival Georgia

With nine SEC games in the books, the Auburn Tigers have an unblemished record and have high hopes of keeping it up.

If the Tigers want to start the second half of conference play as well as they finished the first, they’ll have to take care of business on the road this weekend.

No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-0 SEC) is headed east to face Georgia (6-16, 1-8 SEC) at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers have continued their march through the regular season with 18 straight wins and will be facing a Bulldogs squad that has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

With Auburn set to travel to Athens on Saturday and to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Tuesday, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl is hopeful his team will play just as well away from Auburn Arena.

“How we do on the road matters to me. I think historically people have, as they would and as they should, have recognized The Jungle and the great homecourt advantage Auburn enjoys,” Pearl said. “Hopefully we're going to try to add to that as our next two are on the road.”

The Tigers aim to take care of another rival for the second time this season – Auburn beat Georgia 83-60 on Jan. 19 – after doing just that earlier this week.