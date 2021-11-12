Auburn men’s basketball hopes to build off opening victory in UL-Monroe matchup

On Tuesday, the Auburn men’s basketball team opened the season with an impressive win in front of an energized crowd.
Three days later, the Tigers get their chance to replicate that success.
No. 22 Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against UL-Monroe (0-1, 0-0 SBC) in Auburn Arena. The Tigers enter the game fresh off a 77-54 victory over Morehead State; UL-Monroe, meanwhile, fell to LSU 101-39.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said there was plenty to take away from the team’s season-opening victory — particularly after the adrenaline of the game’s early minutes wore off.
“I was pleased with the elevation of play — tremendous effort and energy. I thought we succumbed to fatigue a little bit in the second half,” Pearl said. “It showed in our shooting percentages and ability to rebound the ball, 50-50 balls and some of the very things that had been ailing us in the preseason. Hopefully we can correct some of that.”
Pearl harped on Auburn’s turnover issues in their preseason scrimmages, but against Morehead State losing the ball was mostly a non-issue. He credited the lack of turnovers — Auburn ended the win with six — partly on Morehead State’s slower pace, though he added he felt his team didn’t play too fast and handled the game’s tempo well.
Another bright spot from Tuesday’s action was Auburn’s bench, which fared well against the Eagles and particularly showed out on defense. Pearl credited the team’s reserves and noted their ability to come in and play at a comparable level to the starters could pay huge dividends as the season continues.
“Our strength is when we play 10 or 11 guys. And, as I said, later in the first half, later in the second half when things are on the line, we should be a little fresher,” Pearl said.
Pearl explained his major focus going into the game is learning how Auburn handles the various matchups UL-Monroe will present. He said matchups that bother certain teams won’t have the same effect on others and added the goal is to learn from the game and try to improve as the Tigers roll through the non-conference slate.
The Tigers are hosting a Warhawks squad that went 7-19 last season. Although UL-Monroe started the season with a poor showing against a different SEC opponent, Pearl explained the Warhawks have some weapons on their roster.
"I think they're athletic, I think they're deep, I think they're really well coached,” Pearl said. “I think they'll have a good year in the Sun Belt … I think they'll play at a pretty good tempo as well."