Auburn men’s basketball hopes to build off opening victory in UL-Monroe matchup

Another bright spot from Tuesday’s action was Auburn’s bench, which fared well against the Eagles and particularly showed out on defense. Pearl credited the team’s reserves and noted their ability to come in and play at a comparable level to the starters could pay huge dividends as the season continues.

“Our strength is when we play 10 or 11 guys. And, as I said, later in the first half, later in the second half when things are on the line, we should be a little fresher,” Pearl said.

Pearl explained his major focus going into the game is learning how Auburn handles the various matchups UL-Monroe will present. He said matchups that bother certain teams won’t have the same effect on others and added the goal is to learn from the game and try to improve as the Tigers roll through the non-conference slate.

The Tigers are hosting a Warhawks squad that went 7-19 last season. Although UL-Monroe started the season with a poor showing against a different SEC opponent, Pearl explained the Warhawks have some weapons on their roster.

"I think they're athletic, I think they're deep, I think they're really well coached,” Pearl said. “I think they'll have a good year in the Sun Belt … I think they'll play at a pretty good tempo as well."