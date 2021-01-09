Auburn men’s basketball hosts Alabama in rivalry showdown

“There’s been a point in all three games where we had a chance. We made more plays against Texas A&M on both ends of the floor to have a chance to win the game. Texas A&M got two baskets late, and we couldn’t get stops,” Pearl said. “The Ole Miss game and the Arkansas game, there became a point in the second half with five to six minutes to go in a close game where we turned it over a couple of times and they got run-outs and scored, and all of a sudden a six-point game became a 12- or 14-point game.

“Turnovers, inability to score and [turning] the ball over created the margin which then we weren’t able to come back and win.”

Pearl praised the play of Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson and Jaylin Williams but added their growth has to continue as the Tigers look to break through. Those three are arguably even more important right now since guard Justin Powell did not practice Friday and remains day-to-day with a head injury and fellow guard Sharife Cooper has still not been cleared by the NCAA.

The Tigers’ trio will get their chance to show how well they stack up against an Alabama team that’s on the brink of being ranked in the top 25.