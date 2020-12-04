Auburn men’s basketball looks to get back on track in home opener

The Auburn men’s basketball team had a lackluster end to its season-opening trip to Florida with two straight losses and a disastrous game offensively to close the road slate. The good news for the Tigers is they’re back at home with the main goal of getting back on track.
Auburn (1-2, 0-0 SEC) is set for its home opener at 8 p.m. tonight when the Tigers take on South Alabama (4-1, 0-0 SBC). The Tigers enter the non-conference game riding a two-game losing streak, while the Jaguars are coming off an 86-47 victory over Emanuel (Ga.) on Tuesday.
“Excited about the home opener. Disappointed with the Central Florida game from a standpoint of offensive execution, finishing and turnovers. Lot of missed free throws. Led to a lot of the questions after the game, which were right, about confidence in shooting the ball or confidence in stepping up,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday. “Lot of new guys in a lot of new roles, and we didn't handle the moment well at all. So it's going to be good to get another game in on Friday and see if we can get a better taste in our mouth for how we're playing the game, how we're playing together.”
Pearl’s Tigers were expected to endure growing pains after losing their top six contributors from last season, and that was certainly the case in Monday’s 63-55 loss to UCF.
Auburn shot a paltry 32 percent from the field against the Knights as well as 36 percent from the free-throw line, the Tigers’ worst performance from the line since January 2017. The game was a rough follow-up to Auburn’s 23-point loss to Gonzaga and has left the Tigers in search for answers.
“I think we displayed very little confidence. Like I went and told the guys, I have more confidence in you than you do in yourself. So we played with very little confidence, and we need to play with more confidence,” Pearl said. “We need to play with more physicality. It’s hard to, you know, shoot at such a poor percentage, turn the ball over as much, miss as many shots – I can be positive with them, but ultimately, they have to overcome that fear and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Pearl isn’t alone in pushing the team to turn things around.
Junior guard Jamal Johnson, who had a team-high 18 points and shot 6-of-14 from the field against UCF, said he has stressed to his teammates that it’s early in the season and road games will always be harder. He said the goal after the UCF loss was to watch film, learn from the mistakes and show up ready to go.
Given the circumstances, Johnson made it evident there is plenty of positives that come from the early-season struggles.
“You've got to experience some adversity to overcome it. I'm glad, actually, we're experiencing this adversity right now early in the season so we can push through it and get ready for the rest of our games toward the season,” Johnson said.
Johnson and the Tigers will look to settle back into a groove in Auburn Arena against a scrappy South Alabama team.
The Jaguars gave the Tigers a run for their money last November in Auburn’s 70-69 victory as part of a 20-11 campaign in which South Alabama stood tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference when the season was canceled. South Alabama ended the spring with an eight-game winning streak and have started strong this season, with its lone loss being a four-point defeat to Jackson State on Sunday.
South Alabama’s top playmakers this season have been guard Michael Flowers — who has a team-high 20.3 points per game — guard Tyreke Locure, and forward Kayo Goncalves.
Auburn endured a rough end to its first road trip of the season. Now, the Tigers are back home, and Johnson and his teammates are hopeful to settle in together.
“We've just got to keep lifting each other up,” Johnson said. “I keep talking to everybody, saying, ‘Next shot’, move on to the next play so we can just keep encouraging each other and keep figuring this thing out and we can get it rolling.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!