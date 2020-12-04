Auburn men’s basketball looks to get back on track in home opener

“I think we displayed very little confidence. Like I went and told the guys, I have more confidence in you than you do in yourself. So we played with very little confidence, and we need to play with more confidence,” Pearl said. “We need to play with more physicality. It’s hard to, you know, shoot at such a poor percentage, turn the ball over as much, miss as many shots – I can be positive with them, but ultimately, they have to overcome that fear and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Pearl isn’t alone in pushing the team to turn things around.

Junior guard Jamal Johnson, who had a team-high 18 points and shot 6-of-14 from the field against UCF, said he has stressed to his teammates that it’s early in the season and road games will always be harder. He said the goal after the UCF loss was to watch film, learn from the mistakes and show up ready to go.

Given the circumstances, Johnson made it evident there is plenty of positives that come from the early-season struggles.

“You've got to experience some adversity to overcome it. I'm glad, actually, we're experiencing this adversity right now early in the season so we can push through it and get ready for the rest of our games toward the season,” Johnson said.