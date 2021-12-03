Auburn men’s basketball looks to keep up strong play against Yale

With one home win already in the books this week, the Auburn Tigers are looking for similar success Saturday.
No. 21 Auburn (6-1) is hoping to stretch its winning streak to four games at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers take on Yale (5-4). The Tigers are coming off an 85-68 victory over UCF on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs got back in the win column by besting Lehigh 82-72 that same night.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl noted Yale is a strong Ivy League program – the Bulldogs are seeking their third straight conference title – and one he believes could offer the Tigers a peak at what they could expect come the postseason.
“They are well-coached, the stuff they run is hard to guard, and they’re going to play a tough schedule. They have a chance to be a [measuring stick for] how do you do against teams that are in the field,” Pearl said. “This could be a team that could be in the field of 68 if they win the Ivy League, so that was kind of our thinking going in.”
The Tigers enter the action after find themselves in a fight through one half of play against UCF.
Auburn held a three-point lead at halftime against UCF before buckling down and putting the Knights away within the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Tigers’ sixth victory of the season featured impressive performances once again from Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler as well as a strong defensive effort across the board, as evidenced by the Knights going more than nine minutes without a successful shot from the field.
Smith once again showed out, this time putting up 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting along with seven rebound and four assists. Although Smith did get hit with his second technical in two games – this being an offsetting one with a UCF player – Pearl explained it’s all part of the process for a freshman at the college level.
“Jabari will learn to fight back with his actions,” Pearl said. “I appreciate his passion, though, and I appreciate the fact he's not backing down to the talk or the physicality.”
Wednesday’s victory also featured another strong showing from guards Wendell Green Jr. and Zep Jasper. Pearl applauded their work, especially how they’ve grown from a so-so showing against South Florida on Nov. 19.
“It's a really nice combination. They're beginning to, you know, gain some identity,” Pearl said. “Zep is terrifically effective with the defensive end, and Wendell is much improved on the defensive end. So, I think you’re beginning to know what to expect from them, which I think is important."
Pearl credited Yale for running a challenging offense due to the fact it’s so hard to guard. He noted the Bulldogs are 36th nationally in 3-pointers made with nearly nine per game, and he described them as an athletic group that value taking care of the basketball.
Pearl explained Auburn’s advantage on paper comes from Yale being undersized, though he added it won’t mean much if the Tigers can’t force them away from 3-point range. He also noted Auburn’s ability to force turnovers will be harder to pull off given Yale’s four-guard sets.