Auburn men’s basketball looks to keep up strong play against Yale

With one home win already in the books this week, the Auburn Tigers are looking for similar success Saturday.

No. 21 Auburn (6-1) is hoping to stretch its winning streak to four games at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers take on Yale (5-4). The Tigers are coming off an 85-68 victory over UCF on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs got back in the win column by besting Lehigh 82-72 that same night.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl noted Yale is a strong Ivy League program – the Bulldogs are seeking their third straight conference title – and one he believes could offer the Tigers a peak at what they could expect come the postseason.

“They are well-coached, the stuff they run is hard to guard, and they’re going to play a tough schedule. They have a chance to be a [measuring stick for] how do you do against teams that are in the field,” Pearl said. “This could be a team that could be in the field of 68 if they win the Ivy League, so that was kind of our thinking going in.”

The Tigers enter the action after find themselves in a fight through one half of play against UCF.