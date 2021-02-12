Auburn men’s basketball looks to make history in road matchup with Kentucky

Even during a season in which Auburn won’t play in the NCAA Tournament and has experienced its share of highs and lows, the Tigers have a chance to make history on Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup between Auburn (11-10, 5-7 SEC) and Kentucky (5-13, 4-7 SEC) has a chance to be a memorable one for the Tigers. An Auburn victory would mark the first time the Tigers have won in Rupp Arena since 1988; the win would also deliver the Tigers’ first two-game in-season sweep of the Wildcats in the 100-year history of the series.

The Tigers and Wildcats have had matchups with more at stake – the Elite Eight matchup two years ago that Auburn won in overtime immediately comes to mind – but that doesn’t take away from what the showdown could mean for this year’s Auburn squad.

Having said that, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl – who was a 27-year-old assistant at Iowa the last time the Tigers won in Lexington – knows the Wildcats are still dangerous despite their subpar record.