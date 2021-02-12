Auburn men’s basketball looks to make history in road matchup with Kentucky

Even during a season in which Auburn won’t play in the NCAA Tournament and has experienced its share of highs and lows, the Tigers have a chance to make history on Saturday.
Saturday’s matchup between Auburn (11-10, 5-7 SEC) and Kentucky (5-13, 4-7 SEC) has a chance to be a memorable one for the Tigers. An Auburn victory would mark the first time the Tigers have won in Rupp Arena since 1988; the win would also deliver the Tigers’ first two-game in-season sweep of the Wildcats in the 100-year history of the series.
The Tigers and Wildcats have had matchups with more at stake – the Elite Eight matchup two years ago that Auburn won in overtime immediately comes to mind – but that doesn’t take away from what the showdown could mean for this year’s Auburn squad.
Having said that, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl – who was a 27-year-old assistant at Iowa the last time the Tigers won in Lexington – knows the Wildcats are still dangerous despite their subpar record.
“Kentucky’s playing better. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team, kind of as good as this, whose record is what their record is,” Pearl said on Friday. “[Playing at Rupp Arena is] a great challenge. They’ve got great homecourt advantage with four or five thousand people in the building … Playing in that building is an honor. It just is. That’s one of the great palaces in all of basketball, right there with the Boston Garden.
“The way I look at it for our guys is it’s an opportunity, because you’re going to remember how you did at Rupp five years, 10 years, 15 years from now.”
While Saturday’s game offers a chance to make memories, Pearl also thought back to some less-than-stellar moments in Auburn’s first showdown with Kentucky this season.
The Tigers got off to a woeful 7-of-28 start from the field against the Wildcats on Jan. 16, but Kentucky’s own ineffectiveness allowed Auburn to cling to a 17-16 lead before regrouping somewhat. ¬The inability to take advantage of opponents has been a reoccurring issue for the Wildcats, which lost to Arkansas 81-80 on Tuesday to leave the team with four straight losses and seven losses in its last eight games.
Even with Kentucky’s sub-.500 record, Wildcats coach John Calipari said after Tuesday’s loss that his players are still fighting as they try to rectify a disappointing season. That much is evident to Pearl, who maintained beating the Wildcats on Saturday will be a challenge and one worth celebrating if it comes to pass.
Pearl noted the Wildcats have brought an uptick in their 3-point shooting lately, saying Kentucky is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range but has shot 40 percent in the last six or seven games. That shooting ability from the Wildcats along with their excellent post-up game makes them a dangerous opponent in Pearl’s eyes.
“I think people typically judge you based on what you do against the best teams in your schedule and your rivals, so obviously it’s a great opportunity for us,” Pearl said. “Kentucky is playing well right now. They’re playing with confidence, and they’re shooting it better. That’s the scary part.
“Obviously that’ll present a challenge. Our guys will know the history that’s available to them.”
The Wildcats are looking for answers, and despite strong play lately from Brandon Boston and Olivier Starr they return to Rupp Arena seeking to end their longest in-season losing streak since February 2018.
Auburn, meanwhile, is still pursuing Pearl’s mission to continue improving as the season wounds down.
Pearl admitted Friday this year is different with no postseason run possible, and he explained coaches and players can find an edge during the regular season when they know they’re fighting for NCAA Tournament seeding. Auburn lacks that edge this year thanks to a self-imposed ban, which leaves Pearl to instead focus on his players finishing strong even as the Tigers face some top-tier teams to close out the year.
Despite Kentucky’s record, Pearl praised the Wildcats and the talent they possess throughout the roster. He said he could see Kentucky making a run in the SEC Tournament, and while Auburn won’t be afforded the same opportunity, the Tigers have a chance Saturday to display their growth and make some history in the process.
“We talk about just trying to get better. I try to be really honest with you, and the things that I say to you guys I say to them. So they understand that there’s not a game left on our schedule where if we don’t play better we’ll win,” Pearl said. “That’s been our focus all year long: defensively, transition defense, keeping people off the boards, trying to be more physical [and] stop turning the ball over as much.”