Auburn men’s basketball looks to rise to occasion in Saturday showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

One of Auburn’s biggest concerns for Saturday involves Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who has taken the SEC by storm.

Tshiebwe has been a force down low in his first season with the Wildcats, and entering Saturday’s game he leads the SEC in rebounds per game (14.8) and field goal percentage (61.6) while standing fifth in scoring (16.1).

Pearl lauded Tshiebwe as the biggest, strongest and fastest player going up and down the floor. He singled out Tshiebwe’s propensity to bring down rebounds offensively and defensively as something that could cause real issues.

“If he's around the basket and you miss, he's going to get the rebound, so everybody will try to pull him away from the basket. It's easier said than done,” Pearl said of Tshiebwe. “On the offensive end when Dylan [Cardwell] or Walker go over to try and block a shot – which they've been known to do a time or two – he's just going to be gobbling up the backside of every miss.

“You're kind of damned if you do, you're damned if you don't if you rotate over to try to block shots.”