Auburn men’s basketball makes quick work of Yale for another non-conference win

Once Jabari Smith picked himself off the floor and looked down the court at teammate KD Johnson, the freshman forward knew what was coming next.

Smith held up three fingers as Johnson let loose yet another 3-pointer late in the first half of Auburn’s game against Yale on Saturday. Once again, Johnson’s aim proved true, much to the delight of the Auburn Arena crowd.

It was just that kind of day for Smith, Johnson and the Tigers.

KD Johnson lit a fire under Auburn early and Smith once again showed out to help Auburn take a convincing 86-64 home victory over the Bulldogs. The win not only featured an excellent shooting performance but also a dominant defensive effort by the Tigers, which racked up block after block early on their way to 14 in the win.

"It felt awesome, you know? Us getting a great team win today to give us a week off," said Johnson, who had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. "I played well and the team played well, so that's another plus for us."

Auburn (7-1) wasted little time in proving it would make the most of its size advantage.