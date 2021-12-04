Auburn men’s basketball makes quick work of Yale for another non-conference win

Once Jabari Smith picked himself off the floor and looked down the court at teammate KD Johnson, the freshman forward knew what was coming next.
Smith held up three fingers as Johnson let loose yet another 3-pointer late in the first half of Auburn’s game against Yale on Saturday. Once again, Johnson’s aim proved true, much to the delight of the Auburn Arena crowd.
It was just that kind of day for Smith, Johnson and the Tigers.
KD Johnson lit a fire under Auburn early and Smith once again showed out to help Auburn take a convincing 86-64 home victory over the Bulldogs. The win not only featured an excellent shooting performance but also a dominant defensive effort by the Tigers, which racked up block after block early on their way to 14 in the win.
"It felt awesome, you know? Us getting a great team win today to give us a week off," said Johnson, who had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. "I played well and the team played well, so that's another plus for us."
Auburn (7-1) wasted little time in proving it would make the most of its size advantage.
The Tigers were relentless to open the game defensively, as they blocked seven of Yale’s first 12 shots from the field. Auburn took advantage on the other side of the floor, with five players fueling an 11-0 start to the action.
"I don’t have words to put into coach [James] Jones’ mouth, but I’m sure he warned them about not driving to the rim, trying to play on two feet, drive-draw-dish," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I’m sure in that first timeout he said, ‘Look, I told you so.’"
Yale (5-5) woke up and rattled off eight unanswered, but the Bulldogs’ momentum only meant so much. Devan Cambridge and Jabari Smith countered effectively, as Cambridge hit a 3-pointer and a layup while Smith tacked on a free throw and a 3-pointer to keep Auburn out in front.
Smith ended the day with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cambridge came through as well with a double-double courtesy 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"I'm excited that everybody played good, everybody plays together. It was a good win," Cambridge said. "You know, [we're] just working on getting better."
While several players delivered in the game’s first half, none came through quite like Johnson.
Johnson went down hard five minutes into the action but came back a short time later and proved he was feeling just fine. Johnson started hot offensively with a 5-of-9 showing through the opening 20 minutes.
As the Auburn Arena crowd rose to its feet at Pearl’s behest, Johnson delivered the last of those first-half points by smoothly stripping the ball from Yale’s Eze Dike, racing from midcourt to the basket and delivering a last-second layup.
Once the second half got going, Smith again showed why so many have high expectations from the former five-star recruit.
Smith produced six of Auburn’s first 15 points of the second half as the Tigers ensured their lead remained safe for the rest of the contest. Chris Moore provided what was effectively an exclamation point midway through the second half when he delivered a powerful block then followed that with a thunderous dunk assisted by Wendell Green Jr.
Auburn's early success opened the door for several players to get involved. By the game's end, eight Tigers finished the afternoon with at least five points.
Auburn is back in action next Saturday when the Tigers face Nebraska in Atlanta’s StateFarm Arena. In Johnson's opinion, the Tigers are right where they want to be with a little downtime to work with.
"We've got a few things we need to work on going forward to get ready for the SEC play," Johnson said. "As far as now, I think we're at a good stage with moving forward with what we're doing."